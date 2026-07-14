USC Making California Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Priority Target

USC has made recruiting the state of California a real priority over the past couple of cycles. That trend has continued in the 2028 class and one of the Trojans top targets is Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams.

“I really feel they’re me making a priority," Williams said. "T Reed [cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed] always calling me, checking up on me, just building a great relationship with me.”

Relationships at USC

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Between games and practices, Williams has visited USC at least seven times over the past couple of years. He’s been able to build great relationships with the staff, particularly Reed. Williams most recently worked out with Reed last month as part of an invite-only prospect camp and was also spend time with him in the film room.

The Trojans coach has established himself as one of top recruiters in college football since joining the staff in January 2025, signing players such as freshman Elbert Hill, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, and landing 2027 four-star cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, two top 100 prospects.

Reed has prided himself on building genuine relationships on the recruiting trail. Prospects have said Reed has an older brother complex, a sentiment that Williams has echoed.

“He always gonna check up on you, other than football,” Williams said.

Last fall, Williams won an Open Division state championship with three USC freshmen — receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder, and 2027 defensive lineman commit Isaia Vandermade. All under the direction of former Trojans Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer. Williams also played with redshirt freshman offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Crowder and Mosley have led the charge for Williams to join them in Los Angeles. Their message to him has been simple: “If you want to win, you come to USC.”

Williams was on campus twice for spring practice and got an up-close look at his former teammates in the Cardinal and Gold and the talent the Trojans accumulated with their No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle to pair with their returning production.

“They're building a great roster, championship roster with them, Trent, Mote, [Luke] Wafle," Williams said.

Other Recruiting Interest

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to USC, Williams also worked out at Oregon, Ohio State and LSU last month. Williams spoke highly about his time in Eugene and says LSU is a new school that is making a strong push for him after offering him in May.

Williams plans on dropping his top 12 at the end of this month and as of now, he plans on committing around March of next year.

The four-star recruit is still putting together his fall itinerary but plans to be at the Coliseum at least twice for the Trojans' matchups against Oregon and Ohio State. He wants to get down to Miami and eyes the Ohio State versus Texas game in Austin in early September and Ohio State versus Michigan in Columbus in late November.

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