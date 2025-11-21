USC Trojans' D'Anton Lynn Breaks Down Oregon's Rushing Attack
As the No. 15 USC Trojans prepare for their toughest road test of the season, no unit faces more pressure than the defense. That urgency was clear when defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn addressed the challenge ahead. He did not hold back when asked about the No. 7 Oregon Ducks’ rushing attack, and his response captured the core problem USC must solve on Saturday.
“It doesn't matter what back they put back there,” Lynn said. “All their backs have the ability to make a big play. They can all create, they can all break tackles, are good in space. They use them in the passing game as well and it really does make you defend the entire field.”
Oregon’s run game has become the Ducks’ quiet advantage, even in a season where junior quarterback Dante Moore has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.
A Rushing Attack Built to Stress Every Gap
The Ducks operate with a true committee approach, and that variety has turned their ground game into one of the most reliable in the country. Oregon has four running backs with at least 40 carries, and they currently rank No. 10 nationally in total rushing yards and No. 8 in rushing yards per game at 233.6.
Senior running back Noah Whittington remains the leader of the group. He has 76 carries for 623 yards and five touchdowns, and his 8.2 yards per carry reflect how often he creates explosive gains. Behind him is freshman Jordon Davison, who leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns and has produced 461 yards on 66 carries.
Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. brings even more speed to the rotation. His 424 yards and four touchdowns on only 49 carries show how quickly he can change field position. Oregon does not simply rotate backs to stay fresh. Each player offers a different style.
If Oregon remains without star freshman receiver Dakorien Moore, who has missed the past two games with an injury, and with veteran receiver Gary Bryant Jr. still recovering from an ankle issue, the Ducks may rely on their run game even more than usual.
USC’s Run-Defense History Leaves No Margin for Error
USC’s struggles against powerful rushing teams have already been exposed this season, and the trends cannot be ignored. The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish dominated the trenches when Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for 315 rushing yards and averaged more than six yards per carry. Nebraska nearly pulled off an upset behind running back Emmett Johnson, who rushed 29 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Even in the week’s win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Trojans were unable to fully control the ground game. Iowa’s four-back rotation totaled nearly 200 yards, led by sophomore Kamari Moulton, who finished with 90 yards in one of his best performances of the season.
The Trojans are giving up 145.8 rushing yards per game this year, which places them near the bottom of the Big Ten and well outside the top tier nationally. Lynn’s defense has shown improvement in second halves, but the persistent issue has been the same. When opponents stay committed to the run, USC allows consistent chunk plays.
Why This Matchup Defines USC’s Chances in Eugene
Oregon can run the football, and they have the personnel to do it against any team. Their committee approach gives them fresh legs, different running styles, and more ways to force mismatches. This is the exact type of rushing attack that has created problems for USC all season.
If the Trojans want to leave Eugene with their most important win of the year, they need their run defense to hold from the opening snap. Oregon’s depth at running back will test every gap, and Lynn’s unit has to meet that challenge without waiting for halftime adjustments. This game becomes a direct measure of whether USC can finally stand firm against a top-level rushing attack.