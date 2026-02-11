Lincoln Riley Hires Defensive Line Coach Who Could Transform USC’s Defense

Ahead of what is expected to be a pivotal 2026 season for coach Lincoln Riley and USC’s football program, the Trojans are going all in to improve their defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

USC has made several moves to its defensive staff, following the hiring of Patterson as defensive coordinator and the departure of defensive line coach Eric Henderson to the Washington Commanders.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, USC is promoting defensive analyst Skyler Jones to defensive tackles coach for the 2026 season. Jones, who has been a defensive analyst at USC for two seasons after holding the same position at Oregon in 2023, is set to coach alongside defensive ends coach Shaun Nua in coaching the Trojans defensive line.

In addition to his time with Oregon and USC, Jones coached the defensive line as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams. Jones also coached three seasons at Southern as a defensive line coach. The addition of Jones to coach USC’s defensive line is a major move for the Trojans defense entering the 2026 season.

USC Trojans Defense Key to Success In 2026

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the Trojans offense is expected to be one of the most explosive in college football next season, it’s the performance of their defense that will play the biggest role in USC earning a spot in the College Football Playoff in Riley’s fifth season as coach.

In 2025, the Trojans finished with a 9-4 overall record, and all four of their losses were on the road or neutral site. Defense was a major issue for the Trojans in their four losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, and TCU Horned Frogs.

With several challenging opponents on the Trojans 2026 Big Ten schedule, USC’s defense will need to step up to pull off wins that will be crucial to their CFP goals. USC is set to return several talented pieces that Jones and Nua will coach for the 2026 season.

Notable Returners and Transfer Additions For USC's Defensive Line

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Key pieces on the Trojans defensive line include defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby. The Trojans also return defensive tackles Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart.

After an impressive freshman season, Stewart is expected to take a major step forward for USC’s defensive line in 2026. Stewart collected 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in his first season with the Trojans.

Following defensive tackle Devan Thompkins departure to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Trojans added several transfers to their defensive line. Transfer additions for the Trojans include Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher.

Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) tackles Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding two players from within the Big Ten conference is a major steal for the Trojans. Both VanSumeren and Fisher recorded 40-plus total tackles during their time with Michigan State and Penn State.

