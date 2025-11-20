Updated Weather Report Before USC Trojans Travel To Oregon Ducks
The No. 15 USC Trojans gave a thrilling second half performance to top the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes 26-21 to move to 8-2 on the season. Now, USC enters their final road contest of the year at the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.
While Eugene, Oregon is known to have rainy conditions often, the Trojans seemed to have escaped the rainy weather for Saturday’s competition. The only minor concern is the lower temperatures.
USC vs. Weather This Season
The Trojans and Ducks will kickoff at 12:30 pm PT, making it easy with the same time zone and similar kickoff they just experienced against the Hawkeyes. Currently, the temperature will be 51° and partly cloudy at the time of kickoff. Great football-playing weather.
USC has faced various weather conditions this season and have successfully powered through. For starters, their 12:30 pm PT game at Purdue in week 3 was delayed three hours for thunderstorms and lightning. Once they kicked off in rainy and muddy field, USC dominated the Boilermakers.
Following their win, the Trojans played in downpour at No. 8 Notre Dame, which did not go their way, but set them up for their later contests down the road like their win over Iowa in Los Angeles rain the entire first half.
Setting USC up for the Eugene temperatures is their win over Nebraska, the night game that dropped to 33 degrees in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Trojans road win looked similar to Iowa where they trailed at the half, but made key second half adjustments to bring home another road win.
What to Know Before The Trojans Top-25 Matchup
The Trojans and Ducks contest has been one of the most anticipated all season, even drawing early predictions of a potential College GameDay location, which was true in the end.
This marks the first time that USC and Oregon meet as Big Ten opponents, and their first meeting since 2023 when USC felt 36-27 in Autzen Stadium.
It’s been a successful year for both programs, with Oregon sitting in the Top 10 of AP polls for all 13 weeks so far, and the Trojans sitting as an 8-2 team following an underwhelming 2024 season record of 7-6.
What this weak 13 showdown brings is high stakes, especially with a Trojan win. If USC wins and beats the No. 8 Ducks on their home turf, it’ll send a message loud and clear to the College Football Playoff committee, that will help prove they’re a true contender. However, a loss against Oregon will knock them out completely with three losses on the season.
The Ducks have been another Big Ten powerhouse since joining the conference, with a 9-1 record entering their home game against the Trojans. Led by quarterback Dante Moore is an elite offensive unit. However, injuries from their matchup against Minnesota may take a toll against USC with receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. sustaining injuries as of last week.
As for USC, they are not far behind in the injury category. During the Iowa game, safety Bishop Fitzgerald and offensive lineman Elijah Paige all exited and never returned to the field. Per coach Lincoln Riley, the status of them starting against Oregon seems unlikely.
"No, they all did some things today (at practice). We'll get through the week and see where they're at," Riley said after Tuesday's practice.
The Trojans open up as a 8.5 point underdog, per ESPN analytics, and lies as a CFP determiner for both USC and Oregon.
