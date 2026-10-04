USC Defense Hit With Wave of Mixed Emotions For Performance Against Washington

From missed tackles to defensive touchdowns, the No. 18 USC Trojans defense gave their fans an emotional roller coaster on Saturday in a 25-21 win against the Washington Huskies.

What had begun as an adequate start for the Trojans' defense, limiting the Huskies’ first five drives to 54 yards, despite giving up a touchdown, quickly garnered some mixed reactions.

USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson called the defensive plays from the press box instead of the sidelines, as he had done all year. Despite this, USC’s defense had noticeable holes in its play.

But not all was gray for the Trojans as they managed to scrape by a narrow win, ultimately stopping Washington on their final drive. One play in particular, however, caught a wave of criticism on social media.

Bad Tackling Ignites Criticism

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) scrambles with the ball against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tackling might not be the adequate word for what fans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and those watching the NBC broadcast saw.

On the Huskies’ opening drive of the second half, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. dumped off a pass to tight end Decker DeGraaf, who ran past two Trojan defenders on his way to a touchdown.

Only the Trojan defensive players, nickel Kennedy Urlacher and Elbert Hill IV, gave little effort to stop DeGraaf.

Social media quickly erupted due to Urlacher and Hill’s lack of effort on the tackle. Both players seem to have just attempted to push DeGraaf out of bounds.

Truly one of the most embarrassing defensive efforts of all time on this play. pic.twitter.com/qksqJObKI8 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 4, 2026

Some called their effort “pathetic” and “embarrassing”. The play resulted in a 42-yard touchdown for the Huskies, giving them a two-possession lead.

Defensive Effort on Washington’s Final Drive Filled With Questions

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense stopped Williams and the Huskies on a fourth-down pass thrown into double coverage. Yet, the Trojans allowed Williams to convert multiple fourth-down attempts as he drove the ball nearly the entire length of the field on the Huskies’ final drive.

Williams and receiver Chris Lawson had two critical plays on the USC defense. Backed up on their own four-yard line, Williams connected with Lawson on a third-down conversion.

A few plays later, on a critical fourth down, Williams completed a 43-yard pass to Lawson, who beat out safety Christian Pierce in coverage.

Jide Abasiri, a critical member of Patterson’s defensive line, was hurt by fellow Trojan Luke Wafle late in the drive and missed the final drive.

The Positive Outtakes

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not everything was bad for the USC defense, however. Back in the third quarter, down 21-16, Defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart scooped up a fumble from Williams and took it back 45-yards back for a touchdown.

USC linebacker Elijah Newby was responsible for knocking the ball out of Williams’ hands. The defense also made two great final plays to seal the game.

Defensive end Kameryn Crawford came in unscathed and sacked Williams on third and four. That play set up the final fourth-down play, Washington's last attempt at a game-winning touchdown.

On the final play, Williams threw the ball into double coverage, looking for receiver Dezmen Roebuck. The ball sailed well past the two Trojan defenders, Prophet Brown and Chasen Johnson.

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