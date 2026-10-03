Los Angeles — No. 18 USC is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 3 as they host the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It may be October but the temperature for a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff will be around 96 degrees. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

This is first time the two longtime West Coast rivals are meeting as a member of the Big Ten at the Coliseum. In a series that began all the way back in 1923, the Trojans are 51-32-4 against the Huskies but they have dominated the series as of late, winning each of the past three matchups.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and linebacker Taylor Johnson (50) react in the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time USC defeated Washington was in 2016 and the last time they won this matchup at home was in 2011. Southern Cal has their eyes set of turning the page this season and the series.

This article will be updated throughout the game.

Critical Game for USC and Lincoln Riley

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a loud week for USC following a disappointing 41-27 loss to Oregon last Saturday. Lincoln Riley's job security has been the No. 1 topic in college football this past week.

The noise won't go away anytime soon. So, how do the Trojans respond in a must-win game?

Quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to lead the way for a USC's offense that will once again be without star freshman receiver Trent Mosley for the third consecutive game. Starting receiver Corey Simms is out for the season because of a knee injury he suffered against Rutgers in week 3.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a eleven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tanook Hines (not pictured) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's two of three starting receivers, and starting tight end Mark Bowman is dealing with a hamstring injury. Bowman is a game-time decision.

Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been an instant star for the Trojans and the go-to target for Maiava. But as the injuries continue to pile up at pass-catcher, they are going to need to lean on King Miller, who has established himself as RB1 and a veteran offensive line.

USC's Defensive Struggles

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is looking to bounce back themselves after falling to Minnesota 27-24 at home last week, which knocked them out of the top 25.

Quarterback Demond Williams presents a unique challenge for a Trojans defense that has regressed mightily under first year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

A week after allowing 460 yards of offense and 35 points on the road against Rutgers, they allowed over 500 yards of offense and 41 points to an Oregon team that played backup quarterback Dylan Raiola after starter Dante Moore suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

USC's pass rush has been nonexistent through five games. Their starting defensive line has a combined 1.5 sacks. They have been unable to provide any support for a secondary that has been plagued by communication issues. If there was any game for Patterson to turn around his unit, it would be against Washington.

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