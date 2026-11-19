The No. 18 USC Trojans are looking to get back into the win column on Nov. 21 against the Maryland Terrapins (4-6), but in order to move on, the team has taken accountability for their shortcomings from the previous week. Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri opened up more about the loss to No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers following practice on Nov. 18.

USC Defense’s Drop-Off in the Second Half vs. Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) spins out of a tackle by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into halftime, the Indiana-USC game was shaping up to be a dog fight. The score was even at 10-10 after the Trojans’ defense came away with a turnover for the offense to tie the game in the final seconds. The defense also held the Hoosiers to 36 rushing yards and came away with two sacks.

In the second half, the offense’s implosion made its way down to the defense. The Hoosiers started going through the air for explosive plays – three plays that went for 40-plus yards – while their run game started to pick up steam, finishing the game with 146 yards and a score. Khobie Martin was the leading rusher with 82 yards and a touchdown.

“Ultimately, it's an intense game. They're a really good group, so they're going to get some plays. We're going to get some plays,” Abasiri admitted. “Obviously we could have done a better job at defending the run [in the] second half, but overall it's just two really good groups going at it.”

Last Game at the Coliseum with Prophet Brown

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 21 will mark senior safety Prophet Brown’s final game at the Coliseum. Brown has been the anchor of the secondary and overall leader of the defense. Heading into Week 12, the senior has 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

“It's been good to be with Prophet, especially [since] he's been here the whole time I've been here,” Abasiri said about Brown. “He's one of the older guys on the team. You know, he's a veteran. Just seeing him and his presence across my three years has been really encouraging. He's a great guy, great leader, and overall great player.”

Skyler Jones’ Coaching Style

“His biggest thing is to stay the course and take care of everything you can control. Knowing plays, showing up on time, all that sort of thing. You take care of the little stuff, the details, then that's when the big things take care of themselves,” Abasiri said about third-year defensive tackle coach Skyler Jones.

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Chemistry with Luke Wafle

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) is pressured by Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lately, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has had Abasiri and Luke Wafle next to each other on the line. While there hasn’t been an exact correlation in this change, Wafle has been on a tear the past three games, recording 13 total tackles and two sacks while Abasiri has 12 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

“We work well together. Luke's a really humble guy and really open-minded. He listens, he makes good adjustments, he does his job well. We work really well together,” Abasiri said about the freshman All-American.

Handling Double Teams

“Hold my gap, hold my ground. I try to get off and make a play, obviously, but you know, it's a little difficult. But I trust the guys next to me to do their job and make plays off of it.”

Underrated Aspect of the Trojans’ Defensive Line

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I would say causing disruption. Blowing up plays, even if we're not the ones necessarily making the tackle. Causing the running back to cut back or stop his feet. That all relates to a good play,” Abasiri said about the unit.

Their best single-game outing was against Ohio State, where they generated 20 total pressures (47.6 percent), two sacks and seven tackles for loss. Heading into Week 12, Wafle leads the unit with 26 pressures, while the unit as a whole has accounted for 21 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 48 tackles for loss.

The Growth of Jaimeon Winfield

“Definitely a lot of improvement. It's fun to see him play and improve, especially in practice. His pass rush has improved a lot. His overall football IQ. He's asking more questions in meeting rooms and everything. He's just overall developing as a player,” Abasiri said about freshman Jaimeon Winfield.

The five-star recruit from Mississippi made his eighth appearance in Week 11 and has three tackles on the year.

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