The No. 18 USC Trojans will play their second-to-last regular-season game against the Maryland Terrapins, the final game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, on Saturday. The Trojans will honor several notable seniors, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, cornerback Prophet Brown, and safety Christian Pierce, all of whom have had their own memorable moments throughout their USC careers.

The Trojans (7-3 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) are out of contention to make the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium and have a very slim chance of making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday’s Big Ten availability report for the Trojans matchup against the Terrapins provided key changes, including wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Mark Bowman being upgraded to probable.

Trojans linebacker GianCarlo Rufo was also downgraded to doubtful. Here’s a look at Friday’s availability report for the Trojans. Linebacker GianCarlo Rufo is officially against the Terrapins.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Maryland Terrapins

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

LB GianCarlo Rufo

Questionable

Braylan Shelby

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Future In Question

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Utah

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UCLA

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Miami (FL)

Indiana

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BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the 27-13 road loss to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, questions surrounding coach Lincoln Riley’s future have recirculated. The results of the Trojans' next two games against the Terrapins and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins could determine Riley’s future with the Trojans.

Seeing coach Bob Chesney turn the Bruins around overnight and have them on the doorstep of making the Big Ten title game and the CFP in his first season has been a tough pill to swallow for Trojan fans.

The Trojans have beaten the Bruins the last two years in the Crosstown Rivalry, but a loss to end the regular season could be enough for USC to part ways with Riley, whose contract buyout is around $70 million.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the recent loss to the Hoosiers, Riley moved to 6-15 overall against AP Top 25 opponents during his time with the Trojans, a new low for the USC coach. It’s one of the several reasons why the Trojan faithful believe it’s time to let Riley go, as it’s in the biggest games where USC falls short. Whether that happens, though, ultimately depends on the Trojans' next two results against the Terrapins and Bruins.

USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup will be only the second all-time meeting between the Trojans and Terrapins. The only meeting between the two programs came in College Park, Maryland, in 2024, a game the Terrapins won 29-28. The Trojans look for their first-ever win over the Terrapins on Saturday at the Coliseum.

The Trojans enter Saturday’s game as 17.5-point favorites, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line for Saturday’s game is currently 57.5 points. The Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at the Coliseum at 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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