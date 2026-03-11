Intriguing Position Battle Brewing on USC Trojans Defense

Depth is a tremendous problem to have at any position, and the USC Trojans have plenty of it at cornerback.

USC has landed numerous blue-chip prospects over the past several recruiting cycles and also dived into the transfer portal to solidify the position.

Depth in Cornerback Room

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It’s very likely because of the talent that is in the room, the cornerback battle bleeds into the regular season with the Trojans first three games being against Group of Five opponents.

Tabbed as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal by 247Sports, Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams was one of the Trojans' biggest additions this offseason. The veteran cornerback, who has appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts, is out this spring as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury he suffered last September.

Redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson is also out this spring as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury that limited him to just two games last season. Johnson transferred to USC last spring from UCF, where he started four games as a true freshman in 2024 under cornerback coach Trovon Reed.

Reed said during his spring press conference that Williams and Johnson have been in his office the most this semester. There are times the two guys are waiting for Reed when he arrives in the morning.

Marcelles Williams started 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2025, after playing just nine snaps the previous season. His progression from September to November was very promising. It’s his job to lose at one of the cornerback spots.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product has been more vocal this spring, coaching guys up during drills, which is what you want for the oldest player at the position that is taking part in practice.

Originally, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2026 class, redshirt freshman RJ Sermons reclassified last May and enrolled just before the start of fall camp. Sermons spent this past season developing behind the scenes, rather than playing his senior year in high school. He did not take a snap last season but did travel with the team on road trips to get acclimated to the college environment.

Trestin Castro was a four-star recruit in 2025 cycle that played in the same conference as Sermons in high school. The local product appeared in two games last season.

Freshman Class Generates Buzz

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN rated freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill as its No. 1 cornerback in his recruiting class, and the Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) product has quickly proved to be worthy of the hype.

Hill has great technique when you turn on the tape and it’s even more impressive in person. He showed off his ball skills when he made grabbed an interception in the Trojans practice in the Coliseum on Saturday. It’s early but Hill is certainly making his case to find playing time in year one.

Freshman Brandon Lockhart was a four-star starter in high school. The 6-foot-2 Los Angeles native has elite length and is highly competitive. He’s not afraid to be physical with receivers. And freshman Jayden Crowder is a great athlete that starred at Santa Margarita. Redshirt sophomore Carrington Pierce transferred from Oklahoma State this winter.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!