Santa Margarita Recruit Allen 'Cinco' Kennett V Opens Up About Recent USC Offer

Growing up in Southern California, 2028 Santa Margarita (Calif.) linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V would attend games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum multiple times a year with his grandfather and little brother.

But a trip to campus this past Saturday provided a unique experience. It was the first time down on the field as the USC Trojans held practice at the Coliseum and Kennett left with an offer from his hometown school when assistant general manager Dre Brown delivered the news.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It felt good. I have the option of staying home, which excited me,” Kennett said.

USC wrapped up their first week of spring practice and Kennett was impressed by what he saw on the field.

“The players were competitive. They were locked in the whole time, I like that environment,” Kennett said.

Meeting New Linebackers Coach Mike Ekeler

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kennett’s most recent visit to USC allowed him to connect with new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler, who came over from Nebraska in January.

The longtime college football assistant coach has been around the game for a while. He brings a wealth of knowledge to pair with his highly energetic and passionate personality. Kennett and Ekeler were able to speak after practice.

“It was nice getting to know coach Ekeler, I like his energy," Kennett said. "I liked how he coached aggressively but also praised them when they did well and I work good with that.”

Trinity League to USC Pipeline

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC made waves last recruiting cycle when they signed eight recruits from the prestigious Trinity League conference, which is more than the Trojans have signed the last four cycles combined.

A conference made up six elite private schools located an hour away from campus, they are flooded with elite Power Four talent every cycle and the Trojans are heavily investment in stacking its roster with them. Kennett is one of the next highly touted prospects USC has their eyes on.

Prior to transferring to Santa Margarita, Kennett starred at a different Trinity League school, Servite. He started at quarterback on varsity for the final four games of his freshman season. And this past season, Kennett was a first team All-Trinity League selection at linebacker as a sophomore.

Kennett's new coach at Santa Margarita is former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer, who led his alma mater to an Open Division state championship this past fall in his first season. Three key players from that team in receiver Trent Mosley, defensive lineman Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder are all freshmen early enrollees at Southern Cal.

And 2027 defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade is committed to USC.

Kennett’s recruitment is starting to ramp up this spring. He said the schools recruiting him the hardest include Arizona State, Michigan State and Notre Dame. In addition to visiting USC again at some point this spring, Kennett is set to visit Michigan State on March 21 and is planning on taking a trip to Notre Dame this spring. But an offer from the Trojans has given him something to think about.

“It encourages me. I don’t know where I want to go yet but I like the option of staying home," Kennett said.