Four-Star Recruit Ace Leutele Opens Up About Mater Dei Pipeline at USC

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star safety Ace Leutele has been visiting USC since he was in elementary school and recently returned to campus this past Friday to take in a spring practice.

Leutele is the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 6 safety, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2028 cycle. The Rivals Industry Rankings has him as the No. 79 overall prospect and No. 5 safety.

Mater Dei to USC Pipeline

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC restored its pipeline with the national powerhouse in the 2026 cycle when they signed four players in tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

“It’s always a great seeing the guys, especially with the hometown team,” Leutele told USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell. “They’re all balling out, it’s great to see guys I went to high school with succeeding as upcoming freshman.”

In the 2027 class, four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington previously played at Mater Dei, before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) for his senior season in January. He was the Trojans first commit in this cycle. And four-star cornerback Danny Lang was at the Trojans practice three times last week as they opened up spring practice.

“Having guys that you grew up with and played with in high school, trying to repeat that in college would be real special," Leutele said.

Leutele has been close to Washington since he was in sixth grade and referred to Topui as an older brother. He says the Trojans defensive lineman keeps him updated on life at Southern Cal.

Almost the entire Mater Dei staff was at practice on Friday as USC continues to strengthen relationship with one of the premier schools in the Trinity League that is flooded with elite Power Four talent every cycle.

Impact of Coach Dogg on Ace Leutele’s Recruitment

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to being a frequent visitor on campus over the year, Leutele attended one game at the Coliseum during his freshman year and returned twice this past fall. He also plans on returning to campus again this spring.

Leutele's most recent visit allowed him to connect with new safeties coach Paul Gonzales for the first time, as well as reconnect with Aaron Amaama, the director of high school recruiting relations. Amaama is known as Coach Dogg around USC and has been vital in the Trojans recruiting surge. The Trojans don't land the No. 1 class in the 2026 class without him.

“Dogg is a big reason why USC is real contender for me," Leutele said. "He’s always showing love ever since he seen my film and seen who I was. He’s a good mentor, good coach and like an older brother.”

Recruiting Southern California

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans made waves in the 2026 recruiting cycle, not just because they reeled in the No. 1 class according to every outlet, but the high number of Southern California recruits in the class.

USC signed 18 recruits and another two in offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and linebacker Talanoa Ili that are originally from the area. It has caught the attention of other top prospects in the Trojans backyard, including Leutele.

“It pushes the other SoCal to stay home in the backyard," Leutele said. "All the Trinity League kids, every SoCal kid at USC I know of through football. Just seeing guys that used to see every day and play with when you was younger, it just makes you want to keep that bond and tradition going and compete with the best.”

Leutele says he grew up an Oklahoma fan, but when coach Lincoln Riley made the move to USC when he was in middle school, the four-star recruit began to take more interest in his hometown school.

“I’ve seen what Lincoln Riley did at Oklahoma and seen what he can do at USC," Leutele said. "And looking at No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 class, they’re building something special. I see them as contenders for the Natty.”