USC Trojans Defense Raises Key Questions in Louisiana Win

Following No. 14 USC’s incredible shutout against Fresno State a week ago, many expected the Trojans and defensive of coordinator Gary Patterson to deliver another great performance.

And yes, USC came out and defeated Louisiana as expected. But perhaps the most talked about topic on late Saturday night was the Trojans defense.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into their third game of the season, the Trojans had one of the best performing defenses in the Big Ten, but after their 49-30 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, doubters are starting to appear.

The Defensive Struggles Against Louisiana

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Patterson was upset at the second team defense in week 0 against San José State, then against Louisianna the entire defensive core heard an earful from him.

The Trojans gave up 358 yards of total offense to the Ragin’ Cajuns, including 146 rushing yards. Louisiana starting quarterback Lunch Winfield rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

“Give Louisiana a lot of credit, (Winfield) is a hell of a player, we’ve said that all week,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought those guys competed hard. We’re excited about the win, but we’ve got a lot to clean up.”

Winfield also led the Ragin’ Cajuns downfield from his own 25-yard line on their last offensive possession that ended in a 14-yard touchdown catch by Russell Babineaux.

Early in the second quarter, the Trojans only led 14-10 before the offense created separation with two more touchdowns, including a big 86-yard touchdown punt return from receiver Trent Mosley.

The Page Turns to Big Ten Play

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Southern California Trojans helmets at the line fo scrimmage in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday night was a big regression for USC’s defense but there is still hope for good performances against Big Ten opponents.

Rutgers will be the first opponent the Trojans will face on the road this season. Based on the Scarlet Knights’ previous two performances, the hope is high that USC’s defense will very much shine against them.

The Scarlet Knights currently sit on the bottom of the Big Ten after losses to UMass and, most recently, Boston College in the annual Red Bandana Game.

“Again, it’s good for us to play a bunch of players, which we’ve been able to do in all three games here in nonconference. I think we set a goal here in the beginning, get a chance to play a bunch of guys and develop your roster,” Riley said. “This is what you do it for going into conference play to get out on the road, which we are looking forward to.”

The next home opponent for the Trojans, Oregon, also are coming off a stunning loss in Stillwater to Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) rushes as Oregon's Ify Obidegwu (7) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC has the perfect opportunity to dig the Ducks into a bigger hole as both teams will be fighting to stay in the Big Ten race and the College Football Playoff race. It’s the ideal scenario for Patterson and Riley to take advantage of the miscues from Oregon’s upset.

Trojan fans shouldn’t worry, at least not yet, this team very much has the young talent needed to make a good run this season. And even in a game where the defense saw their share of struggles, the offense proved that they have the weapons necessary to come away with a win.

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