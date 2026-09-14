USC Trojans Defense Raises Key Questions in Louisiana Win
Following No. 14 USC’s incredible shutout against Fresno State a week ago, many expected the Trojans and defensive of coordinator Gary Patterson to deliver another great performance.
And yes, USC came out and defeated Louisiana as expected. But perhaps the most talked about topic on late Saturday night was the Trojans defense.
Going into their third game of the season, the Trojans had one of the best performing defenses in the Big Ten, but after their 49-30 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, doubters are starting to appear.
The Defensive Struggles Against Louisiana
If Patterson was upset at the second team defense in week 0 against San José State, then against Louisianna the entire defensive core heard an earful from him.
The Trojans gave up 358 yards of total offense to the Ragin’ Cajuns, including 146 rushing yards. Louisiana starting quarterback Lunch Winfield rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
“Give Louisiana a lot of credit, (Winfield) is a hell of a player, we’ve said that all week,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought those guys competed hard. We’re excited about the win, but we’ve got a lot to clean up.”
Winfield also led the Ragin’ Cajuns downfield from his own 25-yard line on their last offensive possession that ended in a 14-yard touchdown catch by Russell Babineaux.
Early in the second quarter, the Trojans only led 14-10 before the offense created separation with two more touchdowns, including a big 86-yard touchdown punt return from receiver Trent Mosley.
The Page Turns to Big Ten Play
Saturday night was a big regression for USC’s defense but there is still hope for good performances against Big Ten opponents.
Rutgers will be the first opponent the Trojans will face on the road this season. Based on the Scarlet Knights’ previous two performances, the hope is high that USC’s defense will very much shine against them.
The Scarlet Knights currently sit on the bottom of the Big Ten after losses to UMass and, most recently, Boston College in the annual Red Bandana Game.
“Again, it’s good for us to play a bunch of players, which we’ve been able to do in all three games here in nonconference. I think we set a goal here in the beginning, get a chance to play a bunch of guys and develop your roster,” Riley said. “This is what you do it for going into conference play to get out on the road, which we are looking forward to.”
The next home opponent for the Trojans, Oregon, also are coming off a stunning loss in Stillwater to Oklahoma State.
USC has the perfect opportunity to dig the Ducks into a bigger hole as both teams will be fighting to stay in the Big Ten race and the College Football Playoff race. It’s the ideal scenario for Patterson and Riley to take advantage of the miscues from Oregon’s upset.
Trojan fans shouldn’t worry, at least not yet, this team very much has the young talent needed to make a good run this season. And even in a game where the defense saw their share of struggles, the offense proved that they have the weapons necessary to come away with a win.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_