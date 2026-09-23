Three Things USC Needs to Change From the Previous Oregon Matchup

No. 12 USC will host No. 20 Oregon for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 26, in a much-anticipated matchup between the two West Coast schools.

In a series that began all the way back in 1915, these are two programs that are very familiar with one another. The Ducks won the 2025 game in Eugene, 42-27, and return a lot of the same roster, led by quarterback Dante Moore.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Same quarterback, a lot of the same receivers, they got a very good tight end, good offensive line,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “We know obviously, about their defensive line; a lot of those guys returning. A couple of new faces in the linebacking core and secondary. It’s a good football team, very talented football team. They got some experience back.”

So, what does USC need to do differently this time around?

Eliminate Special Teams Mistakes

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

The biggest turning points in last year’s matchup came on special teams.

The two teams were tied at 14 early in the second quarter when Oregon receiver Malik Benson returned a punt 85 yards. Late in the second quarter, with the Trojans trailing by seven, the Ducks missed a field goal, but USC linebacker Desman Stephens was flagged for jumping over the center.

Oregon got a new set of downs and eventually went up by 14. Ryon Sayeri had missed one field goal all season before hooking a 27-yard field goal late in the second quarter. The Trojans were playing catch-up after a series of special teams blunders in the second quarter and never recovered.

USC had a special teams lapse against Rutgers in Week 3 when they allowed a 40-yard fake punt on 4th and 21 late in the second quarter. It changed the tide of the game as the Scarlet Knights hung around all day.

Against Louisiana in Week 2, the Trojans partially blocked a punt, and then receiver Trent Mosley returned one 86 yards for a touchdown. Mosley is out, so the special teams impact is going to have to come from someone else. USC pulled linebacker coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler away from Nebraska this offseason for matchups like this.

Win at the Line of Scrimmage

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reacts during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC went into last season’s game without starting left tackle Elijah Paige and watched center Kilian O’Connor go down in the first half.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was under constant duress behind a makeshift offensive line and was picked off twice. The run game never got going as King Miller carried the ball 15 times for 30 yards. The Trojans will see the same defensive line from a year ago.

Bear Alexander is the most familiar face. Alexander played for USC in 2023 before quitting three games into the 2024 season and heading to Oregon. The Trojans can’t afford to be one-dimensional in this year’s matchup.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has struggled throughout his career while under pressure. It’s a completely different offense when Moore is uncomfortable. Can USC find a way to affect the Oregon signal-caller and help out a secondary that could be without a couple of starters?

The Ducks went for 179 yards on the ground against the Trojans in 2025. Southern Cal has made improving its defensive front a priority in recruiting and the transfer portal. They desperately need to see that investment show up.

Have the Coaching Advantage

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major storyline that was dismissed throughout the offseason surrounding Oregon was the loss of both their coordinators, Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi. Well, it turns out it has had a dramatic effect on the Ducks.

Dan Lanning was arguably outcoached in both of Oregon's games against FBS competition this season. Poor execution, questionable coaching decisions and bad mistakes have plagued Lanning's squad.

All the pressure is on Riley to be the coaching advantage in one of these big-time matchups. A new-look USC defensive staff headlined by Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson has produced the results many expected coming into the season. If there was ever a time for the Patterson effect to show itself, it would be at the Coliseum this Saturday at 4:30 PT.

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