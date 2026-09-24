Hidden Implications of USC Trojans' Matchup With Oregon

It’s been nearly a decade-long drought for a USC victory over Oregon, with the last win back in November 2016. This Saturday, No. 12 USC will host the No. 20 Ducks with a lot at stake.

What was initially thought to be a top 10 matchup has regressed to a top 20 game due to an unexpected upset for Oregon. Still, both teams and coaches are under pressure to deliver. Can Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, or will USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans pick up their first ranked win of the season as they build their CFP resume?

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their Tuesday show of CBS Sports’ Inside College Football, analysist Brian Jones, Rick Neuheisel, Aaron Taylor, and Brian Kelly broke down the USC-Oregon duel.

Pressure on USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks

Taylor favored the Ducks despite his comments on USC mostly due to the pressure that coach Dan Lanning has riding on his shoulders.

“It is really interesting when you look at this team, it’s been such a disappointment. This is an opportunity to get themselves off the up off the mat because if they lose it, they’re two and two in a year where Dan Lanning was expected to turn the corner and get further into the playoffs and potentially win it,” Taylor said.

With their recent results, USC and Oregon both have a crucial test that will likely decide the outcome for the rest of year. Oregon’s chances at a College Football Playoff will massively regress with a loss to USC. On the other hand, a Trojan loss will put in doubt Riley’s tenure, more than it already is.

“For USC, this is their opportunity because their fan base is going, ‘man if you can’t beat this Oregon team, when are you ever going to beat them especially as good as we are,’” Taylor continued. “So, I’m interested in, not only who’s going to win this game, but what it’s going to look like for the fan base of the loser moving forward because that is not going to be pretty.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC’s Running Game is a Major Strength

Taylor was quick to point out the struggles both teams have had early in the year. Oregon was handed an upset on the road against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, while USC narrowly escaped an unlikely close one against Rutgers last week.

The former Super Bowl champion pointed to USC’s running game against Rutgers as a key against Oregon. The Trojans rushed for a total of 184 yards and two touchdowns, split between running backs King Miller and Riley Wormley.

“I don’t know which of these teams to believe in them because both of them have been disappointing thus far. I didn’t expect Rutgers to do that. They ran the ball better on the road last week, USC did, that was a step forward for them and I think that’s the thing I’m most interested in this weekend, can Oregon do the same,” Taylor said.

In last season’s matchup, where the Trojans lost a fourth-consecutive game to Oregon 42-27, they only managed to garner 52 total rushing yards.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neuheisel, who still picked Oregon to win, argued coach Lincoln Riley’s ability to run the ball will give the Ducks a battle.

“This a marquee matchup. The question to me is does Lincoln Riley have the patience to run the ball and take possessions away from Oregon. . . If he has the ability and the patience to run it and protect the bal, they can win the game. I don't believe that that's gonna be the case, I'm going to take Oregon," said Neuheisel.

Meanwhile, Kelly, the former Notre Dame and LSU coach, pointed to Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiava’s passing abilities to lead them to victory.

“It’s two great quarterbacks, Maiava and (Dante) Moore. . . . My official pick in this game is USC,” Kelly said.

Jones agreed that Maiava’s talent passing the ball will be a test on Oregon’s secondary, which struggled in their loss to the Cowboys. Nevertheless, he sided with Oregon taking this game.

“That secondary is going to be challenged, Jayden Maiava, he’s been balling out. We all know what happened to them when they went to Stillwater. It was stale for them, but they need to tackle well, and they need to cover well,” Jones said.

Three of the four analysts chose the Ducks to beat USC on the road, with Kelly the lone pick for the Trojans.

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