USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates

No. 12 USC host No. 20 Oregon in a jammed pack week 4 college football slate on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Lincoln Riley vs. Dan Lanning. Jayden Maiava vs. Dante Moore. It’s USC and Oregon. In a series that began all the way back in 1915, there is no shortage of storylines heading into this highly anticipated Big Ten matchup between the two West Coast foes. Kick off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is at 4:30 PT and will be broadcast on NBC.

This article will be updated throughout the game.

Setting the Stage for USC-Oregon

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC players may have downplayed the importance of this matchup all week during media availability, approaching it as just any other game, but it’s the complete opposite.

It’s the most important regular season game in Lincoln Riley’s tenure as the Trojans head coach. It’s a defining moment for him and quarterback Jayden Maiava in their careers.

The Ducks have owned the series as of late, winning seven of the last eight matchups, including the one in Eugene last November. Oregon returns a lot of the same players from a year ago, headlined by quarterback Dante Moore

“Same quarterback, a lot of the same receivers, they got a very good tight end, good offensive line,” Riley said. “We know obviously about their defensive line, a lot of those guys returning. A couple of new faces in the linebacking core and secondary.

“It’s a good football team, very talented football team. They got some experience back.”

After being labeled one of the best rosters in college football, the Ducks have not met expectations this season. After escaping Boise State in week 1, Lanning’s squad fell to Oklahoma State in week 2. But it’s a motivated team that is still loaded across the board and presents a massive challenge for the Trojans.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is coming off a lackluster performance against a winless Rutgers team. Defensive struggles have once again been an issue under new coordinator Gary Patterson and injuries have piled up on both sides of the ball

However, none of that cannot be an excuse in a must-win game for the Trojans. Maiava leads a high-powered offense. King Miller has got going in the run game the past two games, bringing a balanced approach.

USC has invested a ton on their defensive line. It’s a unit that has to be a difference maker to validate what they have spent.

Southern Cal has been a much different team at home under Riley. Does that show up on Saturday night at the Coliseum?

Impressive Recruiting Visitor List

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

USC will see a star-studded list of recruits make their way to the Coliseum. Of their 14 commitments in the 2027 class, 12 will be in-attendance.

Lone Star (Texas) four-star quarterback Trey Wright is the lone Trojans commit in the 2028 class. He will get to work on recruiting other top prospects to join him in Los Angeles.

McEachern (Ga.) five-star Casey Barner headlines the non-commits in attendance. The No. 1 safety in the 2028 class is highly coveted across the country with over 50 offers. Pickerington North (Ohio) four-star safety Geo McKnight is also making a long trip to the Coliseum on Saturday.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams is making his second trip to the Coliseum this season. He is joined by a talented group of 2030 recruits from his school in linebacker Ayden Steen, defensive end KJ Herndon, receiver Kiyan Callis and athlete Jayden Jack. All of whom received offers from USC in the eighth grade.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Several other Trinity League prospects are on the visitor list, including Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Chauncey Washington II, St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 four-star IOL Elisha Mueller and 2029 safety Darnell Lacy Jr.

Other notable visitors include Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Terence Parsee, Garces Memorial (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Jackson Parker, Capitol (Idaho) 2028 four-star receiver Quincey Clay, Grant Union (Calif.) three-star linebacker Julian Bruno and Jeanerette (La.) 2029 offensive lineman Blair Lewis.

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