USC Linebacker Desman Stephens Sees Growth Under New Defensive Coaching Staff

Desman Stephens wore every hat in high school. He played defensive back, running back, wide receiver and returned kickoffs and punts.

When he arrived at USC as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class he transitioned to a full-time linebacker. He showed flashes in his freshman season as a key reserve but primarily played special teams, appearing in all 13 games. Last season, he started all 13 games at Mike linebacker.

Learning From a Pair of New Defensive Coaches

USC Trojans linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

Stephens' sophomore season was largely inconsistent. He had some bright moments, but it was clear, the Michigan native was still making the transition and trying to find his voice in the middle of the Trojans defense. However, last season was beneficial for Stephens, who enters the 2026 campaign with a full season under his belt at the position in the Big Ten.

Stephens is now an upperclassman, and the Trojans hired two new coaches in defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and linebacker coach Mike Ekeler, both of whom can be instrumental in the junior taking a big step in year three.

“I feel with more experience comes more knowledge and more growth,” Stephens said. “Having last year to grow and learn what I need to do, what I was good at, what I need to get better at, it was all helpful in my development. Coach Ekeler has definitely added to me. It’s a mix, he's definitely added more tools in my toolkit, as well as me seeing the game last year and being a starter.”

Patterson brings his Hall of Fame knowledge to Los Angeles, and Stephens has been one of several players that has greatly benefited from his coaching.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“His brand of defense and his technique and the fundamentals that we do on a daily and weekly basis all helps in furthering development and learning a new scheme,” Stephens said. “It's been a seamless transition because he utilizes things that he's done, things that we've done to have the best mix possible. It's been a great transition because of the teacher and the leader that he is.”

Even from when from spring practice to fall camp, Ekeler has already seen Stephens make tremendous strides in the way he plays and sees the game.

“From the spring, I just see the process of every single day, he's taken a step," Ekeler said. "He believes in his technique, and he's trained his eyes so well in pre-snap, understanding of everything at a very high level.”

Desman Stephens’ Offseason Weight Gain

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens added 10 pounds this offseason and is listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. A massive linebacker but Stephens says he hasn’t lost a step and Ekeler echoed a similar sentiment during the teams media day.

“He is moving like a DB. He can flat out fly, and he's got hips like butter," Ekeler said. "He's a talented dude, and he just loves ball, and he's smarter than heck. He's a special player.”

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