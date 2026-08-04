USC Freshman Linebacker Talanoa Ili Draws Glowing Reviews From Trojans Veterans

USC linebacker Deven Bryant vividly remembers being impressed by Talanoa Ili when he was a senior at St. John Bosco and Ili was a freshman at Orange Lutheran.

Ili had burst onto the scene, earning first team All-Trinity League honors in a premier conference in Southern California flooded with elite Power Four talent, as a freshman. Fast forward and the two of them are now teammates and Bryant is still awestruck by the freshman linebacker.

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

“He has so much knowledge about the game, and he's gonna be a great player for sure,” Bryant said.

Ili, a four-star-recruit and top 100 overall prospect, was one of the prized recruits in the Trojans No. 1 class. General manager Chad Bowden had made him a high priority target upon his arrival in January of last year.

And after a strong spring and early buzz in fall camp, it’s easy to see why the USC staff was all-in on bringing the 2025 MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year back home to Southern California.

Talanoa Ili's Impression on USC Trojans Veterans

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New linebackers coach Mike Ekeler was very complimentary of Ili’s versatile skillset in the spring. And Bryant wasn’t the only veteran that had rave reviews about the freshman linebacker during the teams Media Day.

“One of the most passionate kids I ever met,” said redshirt sophomore linebacker Elijah Newby. “Always willing to learn, always asking questions, always trying to feed off the older guys. I call him T. Breeze, I like it. It definitely adds up to him. He's gonna be a great player. I love being around the kid. He's coming out of his shell, he's funny now. He's starting to make jokes and everything.”

Redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker called Ili a “very smart” player. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Ili has all the makings of becoming the next great Big Ten linebacker. He’s incredibly athletic and can play any linebacker position.

There’s a strong case for him being the most talented linebacker the Trojans have signed coming out of high school in quite some time.

“He's a dog, very high ceiling,” Walker said. He has a bag for pass.”

How Talanoa Ili Fits into USC's Linebacker Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens started all 13 games a year ago and has added 10 pounds this offseason and is now listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds on the Trojans roster, but Ekeler stated the junior is still moving very well.

“He is moving like a DB,” Ekeler said. “He can flat out fly, and he's got hips like butter. He's a talented dude.”

Walker appeared in all 13 games, including five starts last season and Bryant started 10 games at Washington last season. Newby and redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson are key returners. However, Ili is one of those players that can’t be counted out to earn a spot in the rotation in year one.

“There's so many talented freshmen, but you look around this room right now, we've got such a great collection of linebackers,” Ekeler said. “That room is so tight, and he's doing really well.”

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