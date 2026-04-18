Mike Ekeler Provides Rare Insight Into Unique Coaching Style

Mike Ekeler has pedigree. The new USC Trojans new linebackers coach and special teams coordinator is a longtime college football assistant.

Ekeler is entering his 23rd season coaching at the FBS level. In that span, he’s coached All-Conference players, All-Americans, NFL draft picks and transformed special teams units.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) and offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) hold up a “V” to fans after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ekeler is definitely someone that could flash his resume, but he has a unique approach to his coaching style. It’s not about players earning his trust but Ekeler earning their trust. Every player is different, every year is different. There is no carryover from previous stops. It applies to everyone, whether its in the linebacker room or the players Ekeler is coaching on special teams.

“Players are going to do what they’re coached to do," Ekeler said. "I've never met a player who's gone out there and says, 'Man, I'm gonna mess this one up for coach Jones.' Nobody does that, right? So what you teach is what you're gonna get."

"If I can't teach you as a football player and put you in position to make plays and play with great technique and to keep getting better, I’m worthless to you," he continued. "So that's my approach, that's my job. Either I can teach you or can't. So that's why I truly believe as coaches, we got to earn their respect.”

Elevating a Pair of Third Year Linebackers

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ekeler inherits two key returning linebackers from a year ago in junior Desman Stephens and redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker.

After appearing in every game as a true freshman, primarily as a special teamer, Stephens started at 13 games this past season. He had bright moments and some struggles. Last season, the former high school receiver and defensive back was still growing into his new role as the MIKE linebacker. Now, the 6-3, 240-pound ultra-athletic linebacker has a full season under his belt and can build upon it with a new position coach. Ekeler spoke about where Stephens grew this spring.

“Technique wise, understanding of the game has been very good," Ekeler said. "Coach (Rob) Ryan did a great job with him there. And just taking the just next steps with block destruction and leadership.”

Walker was also a member of the 2024 class. Both he and Stephens come from the state of Michigan. After missing almost the entirety of his true freshman season with a shoulder injury, Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts in 2025. He is expected to step into a full-time role alongside Stephens next season.

“Both those guys are becoming extremely confident and going out and understanding every day what it takes to get better and it sounds like a cliche, but it's the truth," Ekeler said.

Rising Star at Linebacker

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Freshman Talanoa Ili was rated as the No. 7 linebacker and a top 100 recruit according to 247Sports. A three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) in the Trinity League, Ili played his senior season at Kahuku (Hawaii), where he was named the MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year and a second team All-American.

The 6-3, 225-pound Ili is a highly athletic, versatile and instinctive linebacker. He is competing to be part of the two-deep depth chart, and Ili could certainly be a key special teams contributor in year one.

“He can move around a lot. He is extremely talented and super instinctive. There’s nothing I don’t like about that guy,” Ekeler said.

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