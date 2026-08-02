How USC Coach Mike Ekeler Will Impact Trojans Games This Season

USC coach Lincoln Riley was tasked with replacing his defensive coordinator in January and eventually made a seismic move when he hired Hall of Famer Gary Patterson.

However, before he settled on a defensive coordinator, Riley made one of the more overlooked moves this offseason when he pulled Mike Ekeler away from Nebraska to be the Trojans special teams coordinator and linebacker coach.

Impact of Mike Ekeler

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

Special teams blunders were costly for the Trojans last season against Notre Dame and Oregon, while linebacker play was largely inconsistent. Ekeler, who brings over two decades of Power Four coaching experience, can help upgrade both.

The longtime college football assistant brings a passionate energy that is contagious not just to the players but coaches as well. It’s something Ekeler wakes up with every morning. Riley went in-depth at Big Ten Media Days about the new hire.

“Coach Eckler was a great addition. Somebody whose career I followed," Riley said. "We've worked either with or for several of the same people, so I felt like I knew him pretty well. And he's got a special teams track record that is up there in terms of any other coordinator in the country. His energy, his attention to detail.

“I think his emphasis on the fundamentals and how he teaches that is very unique. And it was just something that fit for our program. It fit from our special teams. It fit from him also being involved, certainly coaching our linebackers. I think it was a huge addition for us. Special teams are obviously a huge part of any championship team.

“And with the roster we built, we feel like we have a chance to be very, very good there across the board. And a guy like that makes you better the day that he walked in the door. And we certainly felt that energy, that excitement, and his expertise up to this point," Riley continued.

Players expressed their excitement in the spring to play on special teams because of Ekeler. Every coach, including Riley was involved in coaching special teams drills to begin practicing, showcasing the emphasis on improving that facet of the game. Ekeler transformed Nebraska's special teams units in one season. He is hoping to do the same in Los Angeles this season.

Improving the Linebacker Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If USC wants to build a strong defensive unit, there linebacker play has to make tremendous strides in 2026.

As Riley mentioned, there has been an emphasis of technique and the fundamentals under Ekeler and AJ Howard, who was promoted to outside linebacker coach in the offseason. Lining up correctly, filling the right gaps, eyes on the right key can drastically improve the second level of the defense.

A much improved front four that has size, experience and depth should also pay dividends for Ekeler and Howard’s room.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desman Stephens returns after starting all 13 games last year, while fellow Michigan native Jadyn Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts. Having a full season under their belt is huge for the two 2024 recruits. Washington transfer Deven Bryant will continue to push those two games for a starting spot in fall camp.

Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby were both key reserves and special team players a year ago. Ekeler is already a big fan of freshman Talanoa Ili, a top 100 prospect in the 2026 class. Ili has elite size and athleticism and creates intrigue in the position battle.

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