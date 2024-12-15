Former USC Trojans Receiver Duce Robinson Visiting Hometown Arizona State Sun Devils
Former USC Trojans receiver Duce Robinson was back in his home state this weekend for an official visit with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Robinson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10 after spending the last two seasons with the Trojans. He is the No. 2 overall prospect in the portal, according to 247Sports and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The former five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 1 tight end and the No. 23 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings coming out of Pinnacle (AZ) high school in the 2023 cycle. Robinson signed with the Trojans as part of talented group of pass-catchers in a recruiting class that included Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane and Zachariah Branch.
Robinson appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, hauling in 16 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he appeared in all 12 games, including five starts. Robinson hauled in 23 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked first on the team in yards per catch (17.2) and second in receiving touchdowns, however Robinson could be looking for an offense that presents him an opportunity to receive more targets.
The Trojans featured a deep and talented receiver room in 2024 that was constantly rotating players throughout the game.
“It ended up being a room where it was kind of one guy one week and another guy the next week and it ended up being a little bit more of a shared responsibility,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State?
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025
MORE: USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
Redshirt junior Kyron Hudson also hopped in the transfer portal. He appeared in all 12 games, including nine starts in 2024. Hudson ranked third on the team in receptions (38), receiving yards (462) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (3).
“No matter how many balls you catch or targets you get, you’re always going to do a lot more running routes that you don’t get the ball and you’re always going to do a lot more blocking than you do catching the ball,” Riley said. “And that’s the just the nature of the position. We’re confident in the room that we’ve built and the room going forward.”
The Trojans have targeted 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year Joseph Williams in the portal. They hosted Williams this weekend from Dec. 12-14 and left an impression on the talented receiver. He will now take his visits to Mississippi State, Utah, Washington and Colorado over the next week before making a decision.
Arizona State earned a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed in the new 12-team College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 championship in their first season in the conference. The Sun Devils will play the winner of No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Clemson in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Robinson is also expected to take a visit to Texas A&M next week, the Trojans upcoming opponent in the Las Vegas Bowl.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Transfer Portal Destinations Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?