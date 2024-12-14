San Jose State Transfer Cornerback DJ Harvey Commits to USC Trojans
USC Trojans defensive backs coach Doug Belk remains hot on the recruiting trail, this time landing former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey from the portal. Harvey is the third defensive back to commit to the Trojans in as many days, joining former UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson and 2026 Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star RJ Sermons, the No. 1 cornerback in the On3 rankings.
Harvey is the godbrother of current USC safety Kamari Ramsey. The two also played together at nearby Sierra Canyon (CA). Ramsey has not decided whether or not he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but with Harvey heading home for his final season of eligibility, it could make it more enticing for Ramsey to return for another season.
Harvey signed with Virginia coming out of high school as a four-star recruit and the No. 20 cornerback in the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports. He appeared in 14 games over two seasons for the Cavaliers before transferring to San Jose State in 2023. Harvey appeared in 11 games, including five starts in his first season with the Spartans.
As a redshirt junior in 2024, Harvey became a full-time starter, he registered 58 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and four interceptions, which earned him Second-Team All-Mountain West honors. Harvey was part of a San Jose State defense that ranked first in the country in interceptions and second in takeaways. The Trojans secondary only had four interceptions combined this season.
The additions of Harvey and Johnson will fill a massive void left by seniors Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey and Greedy Vance. Belk had the task of revamping the Trojans secondary and has quickly found a couple of players that can make an immediate impact in 2025.
USC only signed two defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle, four-star Trestin Castro and three-star James Johnson, so adding depth and experience in that room was a high priority for the Trojans. USC can shift the entire focus to other position groups as they attempt to rebuild its roster after losing 16 players to the portal over the last week.
Harvey and Johnson were both a campus as part of the first recruiting weekend for the Trojans since the portal opened. Former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams, Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart, Appalachian State edge transfer Nate Johnson are also taking a visit this weekend. All three would fill an immediate need for the Trojans in 2025.
After an underwhelming 8-5 season in 2023 and 6-6 season in 2024, this weekend and any additions during this transfer portal window are essential for the future of the USC football program.
