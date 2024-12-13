Why 4-Star Cornerback Recruit RJ Sermons Committed to USC Trojans Over Alabama, Oregon
Rancho Cucamonga (CA) 2026 four-star cornerback RJ Sermons announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Friday, Dec. 13. Sermons had released his top five earlier in the week that included Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Washington.
The local product is rated as the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 32 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Trojans defensive backs coach Doug Belk remains hot on the recruiting trail as USC landed a commitment from former UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson on Thursday night.
"Coach (Doug) Belk, I really like him," Sermons told On3. "He has a great track record of previous greatness. And he's a great person. Him and my dad go back a little bit. He's just cool it feels like family at USC."
Sermons father, Rodney, played running back for USC from 1994-97. The younger Sermons has been a frequent visitor on the Trojans campus this past year, taking multiple visits in the spring and summer. He was also in attendance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch USC play Wisconsin on Sep. 28, Penn State on Oct. 12, Nebraska on Nov. 16 and Notre Dame on Nov. 30.
“Every time I go to USC, it’s always a great time. Me and my dad (Rodney Sermons) always like it, so I’ll be back as many times as possible,” Sermons told On3. “I love the environment and everything about it is great. I’ve been around LA since I was little, and the football is great. There’s a lot of places that try to be like it, but I feel like there’s no place like LA.”
Playing his high school football, less 50 miles from USC's campus, former Trojan players have preached the importance of winning recruiting battles for elite prospects in Southern California. USC has struggled to keep elite programs like Oregon, Alabama and Georgia from taking blue-chip prospects right in their own backyard.
Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez was on the FS1’s “The Herd” this week and talked about the important of recruiting Southern California.
“If you’re going to be a powerhouse in Southern California, you have to own California when it comes to recruiting,” Sanchez said.
USC currently have the No. 2 ranked class for the 2026 cycle, per the On3 Industry Rankings. With the addition of Sermons, the Trojans are up to seven commitments: four-star Gainesville (GA) linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star Loyola (CA) cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star Mount Carmel (IL) defensive lineman Braedon Jones, three-star Los Alamitos (CA) receiver Ja’Myron Baker, three-star St. John Bosco (CA) athlete Joshua Holland and three-star Sierra Canyon athlete Madden Riordan.
USC has finished inside the top 10 for recruiting rankings just once under coach Lincoln Riley when they finished No. 9 in 2023.
