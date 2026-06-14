USC Recruiting Target Loves NFL Component Attached to Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans manifested itself into a quarterback breeding ground again under coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley produced top overall pick Caleb Williams for the 2024 NFL Draft. Jayden Maiava is garnering his own pre-draft hype in following the Heisman Trophy winner Williams.

But running back recruit James "Juice" Curoso likes the league component attached to Riley when it comes to players in his position group. Which he shared exclusively to Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.

James Curuso Offered by USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The class of 2028 talent made the drive all the way from California's San Joaquin Valley to compete at the June 11 USC camp. The trip became worth every mile, as Curoso landed his USC offer afterward.

After a great workout and talk with @AnthonyJonesFB I am extremely humbled to receive an offer from the University of Southern California! pic.twitter.com/K1HdPEL5Fa — James “JUICE”Curoso (@James_Curoso) June 11, 2026

Running backs coach Anthony Jones extended the offer. Curoso already envisioned the possibility of playing for Jones and Riley after the four-year opportunity arrived to him.

"One of the best coaches in college football. Sending over 45 guys in the NFL and would love to be playing under him," Curoso said of Riley while speaking with USC Trojans on SI.

Granted, USC is garnering a reputation of becoming more of a quarterback and wide receiver school with the pass-first coach Riley. Makai Lemon emerged as Riley's latest first round talent while representing the latter position. But Riley doesn't ignore developing running backs for the league rigors either. MarShawn Lloyd and Woody Marks ran and caught passes for Riley's offense before landing in the league.

"It means a lot that they went out of their way to offer me. USC is known as 'RBU' from all the great running backs that have went to the university," Curoso said.

James Curoso Stars in Another Sport too

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC won't just grab a high-profile rising talent from the Central Valley region. Curoso thrives in another sport requiring leverage and having a strong stamina: wrestling.

Clovis High is renown across the state for its powerhouse wrestling program. A lot of Cougars football players take up the winter sport after the season and produces multiple California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Masters Meet and State Finals qualifiers. Current UFC rising star Josh Hokit is the more recent renown football/wrestler to star at Clovis High, long before playing for the San Francisco 49ers and becoming an NCAA All-American wrestler.

Curoso made the second-team All-State list for his weight class in California. The 200-pounder though is garnering lots of scholarships on the gridiron after piling 1,507 rushing yards, 411 receiving, and scoring 32 touchdowns but also delivering 110 tackles with 18 for a loss.

He also delivered six sacks and blocked two kicks while playing in the highest division of the CIF Central Section.

Schools Already Battling USC for James Curoso

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC does face early competition for the 559 region star. Arizona extended its offer to Curoso during the weekend of June 13.

Washington is one other Big Ten representative pursuing Curoso. Oregon also offered back in March, as the Ducks once landed past Clovis High defensive lineman recruit Keanu Williams in the 2021 class. Local university and new Pac-12 representative Fresno State also offered.

Curoso embraces the early interest, but aims to seek improvement moving forward on the field.

"Definitely wanna improve everything. I always have room to grow, but I feel like I can bring leadership, passion, and excitement to the program," Curoso said regarding what he can bring to USC.

Curoso is getting more looks as a running back by different universities. He's got a chance to continue Clovis High's trend of producing Football Bowl Subdivision running backs. Maddox Merrill signed with Fresno State's 2026 class, as he'll play for former USC linebackers coach Matt Entz for the Bulldogs.

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