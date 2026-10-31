What USC Can Expect From Ohio State's Quarterback Plans

The USC Trojans entered Oct. 30 gaining the feeling they would see two quarterbacks on Halloween.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day informed reporters that quarterbacks Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair looked impressive during practices. Both were positioning themselves to take over for the injured Julian Sayin against the Trojans.

But now USC is learning who is expected to handle the first offensive play for the Buckeyes behind center.

Luke Fahey Trending to Start vs. USC

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) runs the ball in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz revealed Fahey is the expected starter when the Buckeyes face the Trojans on Oct. 31 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"Was the clear favorite in the competition with sophomore Tavien St. Clair to be Ohio State’s new starter with Julian Sayin now injured. But head coach Ryan Day has continued to decline to name a starter. However, it is expected to be Fahey," Zenitz shared on social media.

Fahey originally looked like the proverbial next best option in taking over for Sayin. The true freshman took snaps once Sayin left with his shoulder injury. Sayin walked back onto the field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington with a sling over his throwing arm. Fahey, meanwhile, missed both of his completion attempts, but OSU managed to hang on to defeat previous unbeaten Indiana 19-15 on Oct. 24.

Day, again, created the feeling that he would either play both quarterbacks or not name a starter until kickoff. But these words swung toward the former.

"They’ve both prepared really well, they know what the plan is. They’re both ready to go," Day told reporters on Oct. 29 before he and his team hopped on a plane to fly to California.

What Luke Fahey Taking Snaps Means for USC

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC now faces more of a pocket passer in this scenario. However, Fahey is capable of picking apart a defense when given time to throw.

He won over college coaches on the recruiting trail thanks to his zip. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins once dropped this evaluation for 247Sports.

"Fahey is one of the most talented quarterbacks out West. He’s surgical from the pocket and can pick a defense a part with his accuracy and timing. Shows off a quick release, throws one of the tighter balls in the region and processes the game extremely quick," Biggins wrote in his prospect evaluation.

Fahey played with national recruits too at Mission Viejo High in California's Orange County. Plus took on his share of state powerhouses and even out-of-state foes, with McCallie High in Tennessee being one of Fahey's 2025 foes alongside the Diablos.

So USC and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson likely will face a quickfire passer who'll aim to get the ball out quick.

How USC can Counter Luke Fahey

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State prefers to play to the strength of its quarterbacks. The Buckeyes have had their mix of mobile quarterbacks and pro style ones.

Fahey's presence should mean more short-to-intermediate attacks. But that also means freeing up dynamic wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to become a run-after-catch threat. Fahey also will have former USC recruiting target at wideout Chris Henry Jr. to throw to as well, who's another YAC (yards after catch) threat.

Now more than ever, USC's pass coverage must aim to confuse the opposing passer. But the Trojans will need true freshman and one-time Ohio State recruiting target Luke Wafle to raise his game another level. USC brought him in to counter and frustrate teams like the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Same is the case for defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, who must create a push inside especially in what's becoming a thinner interior defensive tackle room with Jahkeem Stewart and Jamaal Jarrett becoming questionable. But the pass rush must come alive now more than ever for USC and coach Lincoln Riley to pull the upset, especially against an official first time starter.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.