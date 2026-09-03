What USC Fans Can Expect in New Big Ten Replay Enhancement

When fans tune into Friday’s college football Big Ten broadcasts, they will be introduced to new viewing enhancements.

The conference announced on Tuesday that they will be adding replay enhancements for select games, starting with three games this week.

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; A detail view of a logo for the Big Ten Conference is seen during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among them is Friday’s Fox’s afternoon broadcast between USC and Fresno State. The other two games are Purdue vs Indiana State (BTN) and Michigan State vs Toledo (FS1).

The remaining list of 11 select games according to the conference are as follows:

Friday, September 18 – Oregon vs. Portland State (BTN)

Friday, September 25 – Rutgers vs. Howard (BTN)

Friday, September 25 – Indiana vs. Northwestern (Fox)

Friday, October 2 – Northwestern vs. Penn State (Fox)

Friday, October 9 – Washington vs. Iowa (TBD)

Friday, October 16 – Purdue vs. Washington (Fox)

Friday, November 6 – Illinois vs. Nebraska (Fox)

Friday, November 13 – UCLA vs. Illinois (Fox)

Friday, November 20 – Michigan State vs. Oregon (Fox)

Friday, November 27 – Iowa vs. Nebraska (CBS)

Friday, November 27 – Wisconsin vs. Minnesota (Fox)

Of note in the SMU opener now on @accnetwork: this is the first game to feature live audio from @theACC Game Day Operations Center in Charlotte.



ACCN lets fans listen to real-time conversations of reviewable plays - a first of its kind in college football coverage. pic.twitter.com/AyMckqYnVh — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) August 31, 2025

Of the 11 games, nine will be conference games, beginning with defending national champion Indiana’s matchup against Northwestern on Sept. 25.

The move comes a year after the ACC completed their first season last year utilizing such replay review upgrades. They incorporated the enhancements in 27 games last season.

What Fans Should Expect To See

The No. 14 Trojans will kick off their second game of the season against Fresno State at 6 p.m. PY on Friday. This means that USC fans will be among the first that will get to have an inside look during official replay reviews.

Should the game require video replay after a play, viewers will get to listen to audio communications between the replay booth and the referees while they review the play in question.

Cameras will also give viewers access into the Big Ten’s state of the art Big Ten Replay Center. During ACC games, fans got to listen to communications between the referees and their command center in Charlotte.

Aug 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Stephen Carr (7) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Fresno State 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move grant fans the perfect view into the reactions, decisions, and thoughts of officials, especially during controversial or game-deciding calls.

Fan Feedback from the ACC

Fans from the ACC gave positive reviews of the enhancements for their respective conference games. According to Yahoo’s Drew Lerner, fans enjoyed the transparency from the replay staff and being able to hear the perspectives of the referees.

The Big 12 also announced they too will look to join the Big Ten and ACC in implementing game inside replay access for fans. If the trend continues, surely the last remaining Power Four conference, SEC, could implement the access and likely the rest of the FBS conferences.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Big Ten officials watch an instant replay for a targeting review during the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While feedback from Big Ten fans will likely be taken into consideration for the continued use of the replay access, if it were to be received with open arms, Saturday game broadcasts could eventually see the new features too.

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