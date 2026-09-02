Cooler Weather Looms For USC Trojans Week 1 Matchup vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

On Saturday, the No. 14 USC Trojans faced the San Jose State Spartans in scorching 90-plus degree conditions at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Temperatures reached up to 94 degrees in the Trojans' matchup against the Spartans, tying for the Coliseum's hottest game with the 2022 season opener against the Rice Owls.

The Trojans' Week 1 matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday night, however, calls for much cooler temps. Friday night's game at the Coliseum is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. PT. The forecast is 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether cooler temperatures in Los Angeles result in more Trojan fans attending Friday night’s game against the Bulldogs remains to be seen. The Trojans' season opener against the Spartans on Saturday featured many empty seats at the Coliseum, sparking backlash from USC’s fanbase and others across the college football landscape. On Tuesday, Riley responded to the recent backlash over the attendance.

"I mean, this is USC. People are going to pay attention to this program. They're going to have an opinion. It's part of being a blue-blood school," Riley said. "I don't buy into the false narrative. I think that comes from a lot of people who don't follow our program. And most of those have never stepped foot inside the Coliseum."

"During my years here, attendance has gone up every single year. As has our play inside the Coliseum, including running the table last year in front of a lot of epic atmospheres. I expect that to happen this year," Riley continued.

What to Watch For in USC Trojans Week 1 Matchup vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' Week 1 matchup with the Bulldogs will feature the return of former assistant and linebackers coach Matt Entz, who is now the head coach of the Fresno State Bulldogs. Entz served on Lincoln Riley’s staff in 2024 before joining the Bulldogs.

Entz has applied what he learned coaching under Riley to his role with the Bulldogs. During his weekly press conference on Monday, Entz spoke about this.

“I think some of the things probably from roster management, roster development, were some of the things that we utilized. Some of the periods in practice we might have kind of stolen a little bit or borrowed or tried to reshape just to kind of fit who we wanted to be, but like I said, they do a tremendous job, Entz said.

“You can tell they’re well coached right now, both sides of the football. I’ve met Coach Patterson a couple times in brief. I’m sure he’s brought a lot of energy and excitement, intensity, to that side of the football, and it looks like they’re playing at a high level,” Entz continued.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s what he learned under Riley that Entz hopes to bring to the Bulldogs Friday night matchup against the Trojans as major underdogs. According to the latest betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are 22.5-point underdogs. The Bulldogs are set to debut a new starting quarterback, junior Jayden Mandal, who looks to find success against the Trojans' defense.

Jayden Maiava’s Strong Season Opener

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Trojans, quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to build off an impressive season opener against the Spartans, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-29 passing. It was a strong start for the Trojans' star quarterback as he looks to lead USC to the College Football Playoff.

Maiava is coming off a 2025 season in which he led the Big Ten in passing throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, an acheivement he looks to defend in his second year as USC's full-time starting quarterback.

Can Trent Mosley Build Off Impressive Debut?

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava's success as a quarterback this season could depend on the emergence of Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley. The talented freshman wide receiver impressed in his Trojan debut against the Spartans, leading the Trojans in receiving with seven receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Mosley has a bright future as a potential star wide receiver for the Trojans, and he looks to put together another impressive showing against the Bulldogs at the Coliseum on Friday night. In a wide receiver room featuring Tanook Hines and NC State Wolfpack transfer Terrell Anderson, Mosley looks to emerge as the third option at the position.

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