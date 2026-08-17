USC Trojans Notice Immediate Difference Inside New $200 Million Facility
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Fall camp is long days and a long grind. It's football 24/7 in the month of August, which also means temperatures are typically the highest it’s been all year.
Players are dealing with physical and mental exhaustion. It makes recovery that much more important with the regular season just around the corner.
USC Trojans Puting a Premium on Taking Care of Players Bodies
USC officially opened their brand-new three-story $225 million Bloom Football Performance Center earlier in August.
A state-of-the-art facility that is filled with the history and tradition that is Trojans football, but it’s also innovative and tailored to the players to ensure optimal performance on the field. Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford said his favorite part of USC’s new home is the recovery aspect.
“It’s just the fact that it's always available for us, and we can go out there anytime and work on whatever we need,” Crawford said.
Players are feeling more refreshed dealing with the demands that come with fall camp. The sports medicine and recovery areas are filled with natural light. The purpose of the design was to intentionally place players in environments with daylight and energy. Southern Cal has placed a premium on recovery.
“I say my two favorites are the sauna and it's like a water fill bed. Oh my goodness! 30 seconds, I'm sleeping on it,” said redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham.
The recovery will pay dividends in the season, especially starting in late September as the Trojans schedule toughens up with Big Ten play underway. Teams that stay fairly healthy down the stretch, typically are the ones that find success late in the season. The best ability is availability.
Investment of Bloom Football Performance Center
Everyone is feeling the effect of the Bloom Football Performance Center, even the media, who was able to watch practice from the second floor terrace this past Friday.
It allowed the media to see the entirety of practice from an eagle eye view. Every position group, every rep. It is also where recruits will be able to watch practice. Press conferences are held inside an air-conditioned room instead of on the field, out of the summer heat and no outside noise when talking with Coach Lincoln Riley and players.
Riley revealed earlier this month it’s been hard to get the players to leave facility, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a true investment in the players. The lockers are full-recline so the players don’t have to leave to get rest.
The recovery room on the second floor has all the technology, which includes: float beds, infrared therapy beds, sleep pods, AI-powered massage chairs from Japan, premium hot and cold plunge areas and zero-gravity chairs.
The amenities were built in collaboration with a sports scientist to mirror what professional sports team have in their facilities and give USC a competitive advantage in a way they haven't in the past. Fueling stations are placed throughout the facility.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_