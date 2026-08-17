USC Trojans Notice Immediate Difference Inside New $200 Million Facility

Fall camp is long days and a long grind. It's football 24/7 in the month of August, which also means temperatures are typically the highest it’s been all year.

Players are dealing with physical and mental exhaustion. It makes recovery that much more important with the regular season just around the corner.

USC Trojans Puting a Premium on Taking Care of Players Bodies

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field prior to a game against the Washington State Cougars at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

USC officially opened their brand-new three-story $225 million Bloom Football Performance Center earlier in August.

A state-of-the-art facility that is filled with the history and tradition that is Trojans football, but it’s also innovative and tailored to the players to ensure optimal performance on the field. Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford said his favorite part of USC’s new home is the recovery aspect.

“It’s just the fact that it's always available for us, and we can go out there anytime and work on whatever we need,” Crawford said.

Players are feeling more refreshed dealing with the demands that come with fall camp. The sports medicine and recovery areas are filled with natural light. The purpose of the design was to intentionally place players in environments with daylight and energy. Southern Cal has placed a premium on recovery.

“I say my two favorites are the sauna and it's like a water fill bed. Oh my goodness! 30 seconds, I'm sleeping on it,” said redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham.

The recovery will pay dividends in the season, especially starting in late September as the Trojans schedule toughens up with Big Ten play underway. Teams that stay fairly healthy down the stretch, typically are the ones that find success late in the season. The best ability is availability.

Investment of Bloom Football Performance Center

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone is feeling the effect of the Bloom Football Performance Center, even the media, who was able to watch practice from the second floor terrace this past Friday.

It allowed the media to see the entirety of practice from an eagle eye view. Every position group, every rep. It is also where recruits will be able to watch practice. Press conferences are held inside an air-conditioned room instead of on the field, out of the summer heat and no outside noise when talking with Coach Lincoln Riley and players.

Riley revealed earlier this month it’s been hard to get the players to leave facility, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a true investment in the players. The lockers are full-recline so the players don’t have to leave to get rest.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recovery room on the second floor has all the technology, which includes: float beds, infrared therapy beds, sleep pods, AI-powered massage chairs from Japan, premium hot and cold plunge areas and zero-gravity chairs.

The amenities were built in collaboration with a sports scientist to mirror what professional sports team have in their facilities and give USC a competitive advantage in a way they haven't in the past. Fueling stations are placed throughout the facility.

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