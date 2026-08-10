USC Trojans Defensive Back Primed for Breakout Year After Late Season Success

Alex Graham was slotted to start at nickel for the USC Trojans as a true freshman after a strong spring and fall camp.

However, an injury just before the season opener kept the Detroit native out until week 7 against Michigan. It was hard for Graham to sit out the first month and a half of his freshman season but he remained positive during the recovery process.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Knowing God has a plan for you and trusting him, having faith, and gotta have a strong mental,” Graham said. “Still gotta be there for your teammates because the show still goes on, so staying strong.”

It was surreal moment for Graham when he finally did get an opportunity to suit up in the Cardinal and Gold in early October.

“My first game ever playing felt like I was in Madden,” Graham said. “It was unreal, loved it. Had a great time out there,” Graham said.

Gaining Valuable Game Experience

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing in his first game, Graham did not see the field again until mid-November against Iowa when former USC safety Kamari Ramsey, who was playing nickel, suffered an injury in the first half that ended his season.

Graham started the final three games, and each game his progression was evident. His confidence grew with live game reps and by the end of the bowl game, the Trojans had a rising star in its secondary. He gained valuable experience and knowledge that has helped his game.

“Knowledge of the game, reading pre-snap alignments and everything,” Graham said. “Seeing it before the play happens, trusting what I learned, trusting what I know.”

Heading into this offseason, Graham had a plan with the USC staff to get stronger, faster and avoid soft tissue injuries. When spring practice began in early March, Graham was noticeably bigger than when the season ended in late December. The Trumain Carroll effect was real. Graham was one of a number of players that transformed their body in the teams first winter workouts under Carroll, the Trojans strength and conditioning coach.

Graham drew praise from high school coaches in-attendance throughout spring practice. Former USC safety and current Big Ten analyst Su’a Cravens took in a fall camp practice on Aug. 6 and Graham was a player that caught his attention.

“He’s playing nickel/safety in this 4-2-5 and he looked good. Fluid in coverage and high IQ, I got him as my breakout DB if he remains healthy,” Cravens wrote on X

Position Flexibility and New Secondary Coaches

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the bowl game, Graham played nickel and safety. A role he could continue to have in 2026. Graham has kept under wraps what his primary position will be this season.

He’s repped both in fall camp and been able to learn from two new assistants in safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter.

“They actually helped me reading the pre-snap alignment and just knowing split receiver splits and everything,” Graham said. “Teaching us more ball language overall, and helping us with our technique. They know what they're doing for sure.”

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