Field Yates Delivers Intriguing Jayden Maiava NFL Comparison
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NFL scrutiny still lingers over USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, especially as he's reached the halfway point of his final college football chapter.
The offensive leader for the nation's No. 18- ranked team will draw millions of eyes on Saturday, Oct. 10, in what's set to become his first appearance inside one of the loudest CFB venues in America, Beaver Stadium, the home of an upset-minded Penn State team.
ESPN NFL Draft and fantasy football expert Field Yates has watched Maiava's trajectory himself. That includes drawing this comparison that will catch the attention of USC fans, or even fans of the league.
Who Jayden Maiava Compares to, Per Field Yates
Yates verbally illustrated Maiava as a "strike thrower" in beginning his take about the Trojans quarterback with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.
"He just has the sense of delivering a beautiful throwing motion. His best throws on tape are as good as any," Yates shared.
But then came the comparison that draws parallels with a notable Super Bowl-winning quarterback USC fans once followed.
"Now this is a lazy comparison because they both went to USC and wear No. 14, but Sam Darnold is one I've enjoyed seeing throw on platform," Yates said. "Jayden and Sam don't have a ton of similarities, but that's one of them. When they have time and space, their arm talent is really, really good."
As in, the same Darnold who emerged as a top three NFL Draft pick and Rose Bowl winner in his Trojans career. It just so happens Darnold won that Jan. 2017 game against USC's upcoming opponent the Nittany Lions.
Field Yates Shares Where Jayden Maiava Could Land in NFL Draft
Yates acknowledges that he's still a ways away from completing his personal big board of draft prospects. But he's not ignoring Maiava's trajectory.
He's also not shying away from witnessing a common final result in the Land of Troy. One that has Trojan fans on pins and needles for the rest of the season.
"USC, obviously the expectations are really high for them year in and year out after their humbling defeat earlier [against No. 13 Oregon]. This feels like a season bordering on recent years for them where it's good, but not good enough," Yates said.
USC, Maiava and coach Lincoln Riley still have time to fix any wrongs that still plague this Trojans team, as well as the ones from years past in the Riley era. Certainly, a victory over Penn State will ensure the Trojans clinch bowl eligibility. But it would also keep USC in the conversation for the Big Ten Championship game or even the College Football Playoffs.
Meanwhile, Maiava's draft stock remains widely scrutinized, especially in a class that's expected to be deep come April ... leading to these early projections from Yates.
"Jayden is a good player. I think he goes in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft," Yates said, labeling Maiava as a day-one or two draft talent.
Yates will more than likely have one eye on USC at Penn State along with other marquee Saturday games. He has partnered with Red Baron "Crunchtime" as part of the pizza brand's "Field Access promotion. Yates will offer fans exclusive access to weekly one-on-one strategy sessions with him aimed at helping fantasy players set their squads for a championship run through Red Baron. More information can be found here.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna