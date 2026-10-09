Field Yates Delivers Intriguing Jayden Maiava NFL Comparison

NFL scrutiny still lingers over USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, especially as he's reached the halfway point of his final college football chapter.

The offensive leader for the nation's No. 18- ranked team will draw millions of eyes on Saturday, Oct. 10, in what's set to become his first appearance inside one of the loudest CFB venues in America, Beaver Stadium, the home of an upset-minded Penn State team.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) reacts against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN NFL Draft and fantasy football expert Field Yates has watched Maiava's trajectory himself. That includes drawing this comparison that will catch the attention of USC fans, or even fans of the league.

Who Jayden Maiava Compares to, Per Field Yates

Yates verbally illustrated Maiava as a "strike thrower" in beginning his take about the Trojans quarterback with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.

"He just has the sense of delivering a beautiful throwing motion. His best throws on tape are as good as any," Yates shared.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But then came the comparison that draws parallels with a notable Super Bowl-winning quarterback USC fans once followed.

"Now this is a lazy comparison because they both went to USC and wear No. 14, but Sam Darnold is one I've enjoyed seeing throw on platform," Yates said. "Jayden and Sam don't have a ton of similarities, but that's one of them. When they have time and space, their arm talent is really, really good."

As in, the same Darnold who emerged as a top three NFL Draft pick and Rose Bowl winner in his Trojans career. It just so happens Darnold won that Jan. 2017 game against USC's upcoming opponent the Nittany Lions.

Field Yates Shares Where Jayden Maiava Could Land in NFL Draft

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass as running back King Miller (8) defends against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yates acknowledges that he's still a ways away from completing his personal big board of draft prospects. But he's not ignoring Maiava's trajectory.

He's also not shying away from witnessing a common final result in the Land of Troy. One that has Trojan fans on pins and needles for the rest of the season.

"USC, obviously the expectations are really high for them year in and year out after their humbling defeat earlier [against No. 13 Oregon]. This feels like a season bordering on recent years for them where it's good, but not good enough," Yates said.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) reacts after running for a one-yard touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC, Maiava and coach Lincoln Riley still have time to fix any wrongs that still plague this Trojans team, as well as the ones from years past in the Riley era. Certainly, a victory over Penn State will ensure the Trojans clinch bowl eligibility. But it would also keep USC in the conversation for the Big Ten Championship game or even the College Football Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Maiava's draft stock remains widely scrutinized, especially in a class that's expected to be deep come April ... leading to these early projections from Yates.

"Jayden is a good player. I think he goes in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft," Yates said, labeling Maiava as a day-one or two draft talent.

Yates will more than likely have one eye on USC at Penn State along with other marquee Saturday games. He has partnered with Red Baron "Crunchtime" as part of the pizza brand's "Field Access promotion. Yates will offer fans exclusive access to weekly one-on-one strategy sessions with him aimed at helping fantasy players set their squads for a championship run through Red Baron. More information can be found here.

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