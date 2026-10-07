USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Makes Statement on Trojans' Mentality vs. Penn State

The No. 19 USC Trojans are traveling into an unfamiliar environment to take on Penn State during the Nittany Lions' White Out, but the team will be facing a familiar opponent in defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Lynn spent two seasons as the USC defensive coordinator after previously holding the same position at UCLA, but Lynn returned to his alma mater to work as the defensive coordinator for newly hired Penn State coach Matt Campbell.

Jayden Maiava on Preparing for Penn State, D'Anton Lynn

For USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, he has some experience being in the same program as Lynn as well as facing his defense in practice. The Trojans quarterback spoke about his expectations in facing Lynn and the Nittany Lions defense on Tuesday, Oct. 6:

"Great coach. Great environment we're about to play in. We're just super excited to go compete our butts off. Obviously he was here my first two years, which was huge, but I mean, anything happens in this game. So I think we're just ready to go out there and compete," Maiava said.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When explaining what are some typical strengths of a defense coordinated by Lynn, Maiava focused on the secondary as well as the defensive front.

"I'd probably say how he gets the guys ready in the back end. They got a really good front, really good secondary. I think just a great opportunity for the guys up front, the guys in the receiver room, just to go out there and play Trojan football," said Maiava.

Can USC's veteran offensive line continue to protect Maiava? The Trojans offense has only allowed 6.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss so far in 2026, meaning the Nittany Lions may have some trouble getting to the quarterback. Penn State's 7.0 sacks ranks No. 96 in the nation.

As for the potential noise of the White Out crowd in Beaver Stadium, the Trojans are seemingly doing everything they can to prepare. The new Bloom Football Performance Center helps the USC team simulate a loud crowd, but Maiava revealed the key to staying focused while playing in such an environment.

Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We got a pretty cool sound system here, but I think biggest thing is playing as one. Obviously being on the same page is really huge, and kind of have that same mentality to go in and play fast," Maiava said.

Jayden Maiava on the USC Trojans Offense

Which wide receivers are available for USC remain to be seen, but Maiava has kept his stride even if receivers like Corey Simms and Trent Mosley, as well as tight end Mark Bowman, have dealt with injuries.

"Coach Simmons just does such a great job getting the other guys ready. You know, next man up mentality. We're all bought into the same thing and the common goal that we wanna go just win," said Maiava.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands the ball off to running back King Miller (8) against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Maiava was not pleased with his own performance against Washington. The USC quarterback finished the game with 245 passing yards, completing 21 of 34 passing attempts with one touchdown and one interception.

"Definitely wasn't happy with my performance. Got to play better," said Maiava.

Maiava will have a chance to rebound as the Trojans will take on Penn State at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 10.

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