USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Makes Statement on Trojans' Mentality vs. Penn State
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The No. 19 USC Trojans are traveling into an unfamiliar environment to take on Penn State during the Nittany Lions' White Out, but the team will be facing a familiar opponent in defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Lynn spent two seasons as the USC defensive coordinator after previously holding the same position at UCLA, but Lynn returned to his alma mater to work as the defensive coordinator for newly hired Penn State coach Matt Campbell.
Jayden Maiava on Preparing for Penn State, D'Anton Lynn
For USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, he has some experience being in the same program as Lynn as well as facing his defense in practice. The Trojans quarterback spoke about his expectations in facing Lynn and the Nittany Lions defense on Tuesday, Oct. 6:
"Great coach. Great environment we're about to play in. We're just super excited to go compete our butts off. Obviously he was here my first two years, which was huge, but I mean, anything happens in this game. So I think we're just ready to go out there and compete," Maiava said.
When explaining what are some typical strengths of a defense coordinated by Lynn, Maiava focused on the secondary as well as the defensive front.
"I'd probably say how he gets the guys ready in the back end. They got a really good front, really good secondary. I think just a great opportunity for the guys up front, the guys in the receiver room, just to go out there and play Trojan football," said Maiava.
Can USC's veteran offensive line continue to protect Maiava? The Trojans offense has only allowed 6.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss so far in 2026, meaning the Nittany Lions may have some trouble getting to the quarterback. Penn State's 7.0 sacks ranks No. 96 in the nation.
As for the potential noise of the White Out crowd in Beaver Stadium, the Trojans are seemingly doing everything they can to prepare. The new Bloom Football Performance Center helps the USC team simulate a loud crowd, but Maiava revealed the key to staying focused while playing in such an environment.
"We got a pretty cool sound system here, but I think biggest thing is playing as one. Obviously being on the same page is really huge, and kind of have that same mentality to go in and play fast," Maiava said.
Jayden Maiava on the USC Trojans Offense
Which wide receivers are available for USC remain to be seen, but Maiava has kept his stride even if receivers like Corey Simms and Trent Mosley, as well as tight end Mark Bowman, have dealt with injuries.
"Coach Simmons just does such a great job getting the other guys ready. You know, next man up mentality. We're all bought into the same thing and the common goal that we wanna go just win," said Maiava.
Still, Maiava was not pleased with his own performance against Washington. The USC quarterback finished the game with 245 passing yards, completing 21 of 34 passing attempts with one touchdown and one interception.
"Definitely wasn't happy with my performance. Got to play better," said Maiava.
Maiava will have a chance to rebound as the Trojans will take on Penn State at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 10.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.