USC Freshman Luke Wafle Jokes What 'Scared' Him About Penn State Prep
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Coach Lincoln Riley admitted he's never stepped inside Beaver Stadium before. The leader of the No. 18 USC Trojans has a defender who knows how loud Penn State's home gets, though.
It happens to be freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle who knows PSU's noise levels better than Riley and most of his team. However, Wafle made one confession while speaking with reporters on Oct. 7.
What 'Scared' Luke Wafle During Week of Penn State Practice
So USC took this step into preparing for its next opponent: Trying to mimic the upcoming crowd noise.
Well, the Trojans tinkered with the sound system there outside of the Bloom Performance Center. USC made sure the crowd noise got pumped into the speakers. Yet Wafle jokingly admitted what "scared" him during the week of preparing for the Nittany Lions.
"It scared me the first time they were doing sound checks and I was walking out of my class," Wafle said, which drew laughs from reporters.
But USC fans will know that Wafle has now gotten acquianted with the reverberating sound going on inside practice to help prepare for the Beaver Stadium experience. Yet he's heard the same crowd noise before.
When Luke Wafle Took in Penn State
Wafle once built a rapport with former Penn State coach James Franklin and his coaching staff. He took in the sights and sounds of a PSU practice back in April 2025.
But he also took in a Penn State home game during the regular season.
"It's electric," Wafle said when reflecting back on his recruiting trip there. "it's a fun atmosphere and all the guys are excited to play."
Franklin and his staff tried landing the prominent New Jersey five-star and secure a huge east coast recruiting win. But the longtime PSU head coach got fired during the 2025 season. USC, Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and defensive line coach Shaun Nua capitalized and made Wafle a huge recruiting priority for the 2026 class.
How Luke Wafle, USC are Preparing for Loud Venue
Now, Wafle and the rest of the Trojans are aiming to prepare for the loud decibel levels. By turning up the sound system and blaring the noise during practices.
"The coaches do a good job throughout the day that'll give us some stuff and some things to work on. We have the crowd noise thing in practice too, which is helpful," Wafle said.
He even verbally described how loud it really gets inside the practice field.
"That speaker gets loud. You can hear it across campus," Wafle said.
He still plans to play his "keys" as he described it and lock in with whatever defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the defensive coaches call. USC fans are expecting him and the rest of the Trojans to block out all the noise and officially clinch bowl eligibility by beating PSU on Oct. 10. And make some early noise in the race to the Big Ten title plus College Football Playoffs in the process.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna