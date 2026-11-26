History is on the side of USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava heading into Nov. 28.

This isn't a passing touchdown record he's pursuing, though. Nor does it involve hitting any remaining yardage mark.

Here's what's facing Maiava before he, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins one last time for his Trojans career.

What's at Stake When Jayden Maiava Faces UCLA

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maiava has never lost to UCLA so far in his career. Now he earns a chance to make history if he adds one more win in the Rose Bowl.

Maiava can improve his record to 3-0 by beating the now No. 9 Bruins. He'd become the first USC quarterback since Matt Barkley from 2009 to 2012 to win three times against UCLA, with Barkley going 3-1 in his career there.

But there's more names Maiava could join, including some elite ones who played in this historic game.

Only Heisman Trophy winner for USC in 2004, Matt Leinart, owns a perfect 3-0 mark against UCLA. Maiava can now match that Leinart mark with one more victory. Furthermore, Maiava can additionally join Barkley, Leinart and 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer as a USC quarterback who's beaten UCLA three times during their collegiate career. Currently, Maiava is tied with ex-USC quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Kedon Slovis as starters who've beaten the Bruins twice.

Looking Back at Past Jayden Maiava Games vs. UCLA

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Maiava produce his best marks against UCLA? Time for a deeper dive into his past work against the rival.

2024 Meeting: Maiava earned his first taste of the iconic Los Angeles showdown during this contest inside the Rose Bowl. He even faced a future NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year winner, UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Maiava threw the ball 35 times, hitting 19 completions in the process. He averaged 6.3 yards per play and tossed a short four-yard touchdown pass to a young receiver named Ja'Kobi Lane before Lane became a third-rounder for the Baltimore Ravens.

USC claimed the 19-13 win that evening in what became his seventh contest of the 2024 season. The UCLA game marked the only one that saw a turnover-free start from Maiava compared to his games against Nebraska, Notre Dame and the Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Meeting: Maiava delivered one of his more efficient passing days of the 2025 campaign against the Bruins. He completed 72.4 percent of his passes, tossed two touchdowns and hit a quarterback rating of 87.1 in the 29-10 romp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Maiava improved his average yards per play from the 2024 contest to 8.9 in this one. He delivered one of his touchdown strikes to wide receiver Makai Lemon before he became a first-round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2026 class. Future Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McCree caught the other Maiava touchdown pass.

Furthermore, that contest became the last game for interim UCLA coach Tim Skipper, who eventually took the head coaching job at Cal Poly. Then along came new UCLA leader, former James Madison coach Bob Chesney. Now Maiava will aim to hand Chesney his first-ever loss to USC... while Maiava aims to join two USC legends in hitting three victories over the Bruins.

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