UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava's Potential Struggle vs. Oregon From Field Yates

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks will face one of the nation's most steadily improving quarterbacks on Saturday, Oct. 10. One presented with a huge opportunity to impress NFL Draft experts and analysts who cover the league by boosting his stock at Eugene.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava lifted the Bruins to a No. 21 ranking thanks to an impressive 4-0 start. He's caught the attention of ESPN NFL insider and fantasy football expert Field Yates.

Yates shared how Iamaleava matches up against this Ducks defense through his partnership with Red Baron pizza.

Field Yates Gets Honest on What Nico Iamaleava Walks Into

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yates won't sugarcoat it: Iamaleava has shown flashes of his potential even before his widely publicized exit from Tennessee.

But the ESPN analyst told Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI what Iamaleava will walk into, even drawing parallels with another Big Ten atmosphere Iamaleava entered before.

Oregon inside linebackers Gavin Nix, right, and Jerry Mixon celebrate a turnover as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A lot of talent there for Nico. He's a very athletic quarterback, his dual-threat ability shows. But Saturday is a good test," Yates shared. "With Nico, there hasn't been a ton of high leverage tests for him."

Except one that Yates circled back on involving the one-time Volunteers quarterback.

Previous Big Ten Atmosphere That Rattled Nico Iamaleava

Yates believes Autzen Stadium will closely mirror what Iamaleava saw back in Dec. 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. That night saw him and the Vols get ran out of the venue by eventual national champion Ohio State.

"It's a College Football Playoff game in the cold of Columbus, and it felt like no one wanted to be there on the Tennessee side and Nico wasn't good enough," Yates recalled. "I think when you do quarterback evaluations, you have to have a sense for moments."

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) drops to throw during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava certainly didn't deliver the most impressive of numbers from that night: Going 14-of-31 passing for 104 yards, and averaged a paltry 3.4 yards per play. That Buckeyes defense that featured future first rounders in safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles and edge rusher Arvel Reese forced Iamaleava to score with his legs, but not through his arm.

The Buckeyes made him one dimensional that evening. There's the fan feeling that coach Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and the Ducks defense will lean into a similar aggressive game plan that saw OSU harass Iamaleava and sack him four times.

"These quarterbacks have to have stretches of plays where you're like' that's when I knew this guy was a first round pick.' Nico has been looking for those kind of plays," Yates adds.

Oregon Presents Different Animal Ahead of UCLA Showdown

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland | Darby Winter

Lanning and Hampton will aim to confuse and pressure Iamaleava. Including rolling out their famed three-high safety shell look.

Except Iamaleava will face, arguably, the best defensive line on his and UCLA's schedule. Edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei are experienced at applying pressure and creating discomfort for quarterbacks. The defensive tackle tandem of A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander also have disrupted passing attacks, including USC and quarterback Jayden Maiava most recently.

While this road contest presents Iamaleava with a chance to continue his sudden resurgence, Oregon earns an opportunity to disrupt the quarterback's momentum.

Yates, along with a number of NFL Draft scouts and evaluators will more than likely be watching. Meanwhile, he's partnered with Red Baron "Crunchtime" as part of the brand's "Field Access promotion. Yates will offer fans exclusive access to weekly one-on-one strategy sessions with him aimed at helping fantasy players set their squads for a championship run through Red Baron. More information can be found here.

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