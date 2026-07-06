USC Trojans' Recruiting Could Reshape Running Back Future

The USC Trojans showed renewed interest in the running game last season.

Former walk-on running back King Miller broke out as the big surprise. Fellow running back Waymond Jordan averaged 6.5 yards a carry in sharing duties. Now prized four-stars Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux enter the backfield mix this fall as 2026 signings.

But signs point to USC turning to the 2028 class, not the 2027, to build back the backfield.

State of USC Backfield for 2027 Recruiting Class

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-star Javon Vital out of Hamilton Christian Academy in Lake Charles, Louisiana is the lone backfield commit for this class.

Some fans will believe coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff will need an extra backfield member here. Jordan heads into his senior season and soon departs. USC could even see some transfer portal entries, too.

But at this rate, the 2028 class is where USC reloads for the backfield. Names like redshirt junior Cian McKelvey and redshirt freshman Riley Wormley are eligible to play through 2027. Miller could play two more seasons before testing the NFL Draft waters (although the 2023 graduate is eligible for the 2026 draft if he chooses to enter).

USC would be left with Redeaux and Alston by the time the fall 2028 season arrives.

USC Already Targeting 2028 Running Backs Recruits

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans extended offers to eight different running backs representing the 2028 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Four-star Micah Rhodes out of Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas is the highest rated back USC has offered. Rhodes owns a .09531 composite score per 247Sports and holds 34 offers. But the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU and Oregon have offered too and this race will more than likely intensify once the prep football season comes.

Four-star Dalen Powell out of Ruston, Louisiana rises as one more high-profile running back USC is pursuing. Fortunately for the Trojans, USC has done well in the Bayou State. But now the Trojans must deal with two former USC leaders in coaches Ed Orgeron plus new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin in plucking away Louisiana talent. The new Tigers coaches surely want to keep in-state talents home.

Caiden Bellard out of Lafayette Christian Academy surfaces as one more Louisiana prospect on the USC 2028 recruiting board. He exploded as a national recruit after compiling 1,532 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

Who USC Can Keep Tabs With Locally for 2028

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC isn't ignoring the fast-rising 2028 class of running backs in California. Count on members of the coaching staff to keep in close touch with these talents the Big Ten power has already offered:

Malaki Davis, Centennial (Corona): The 6-1 Davis represents a familiar recruiting hot spot for USC down in the Inland Empire. Davis already fits the physical, violent mold of past Trojans greats like LenDale White and current star Miller.

Jaion Smith, Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic: Smith is currently unranked by 247Sports but is a three-star per Rivals Industry rankings. He's an electric 6-0 runner equipped with a strong second gear. This USC staff will lean into the input of Trojans' legendary quarterback Carson Palmer here as Smith's head coach.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile up north, three-star Clovis High standout James Curoso landed a USC offer after performing at one of its June camps. USC happens to be battling early with former Trojans linebackers coach turned Fresno State head coach Matt Entz for the Central Valley of California talent. Curoso told Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI that he already loves USC's NFL running back pipeline.

Four-star Noel Washington from Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks is steadily ascending on the recruiting trail with eight offers. UCLA represents one of his early opportunities. But USC could make a stop at 2026 wide receiver signing Luc Weaver's alma mater this fall.

Finally, an under-the-radar name to know is unranked Ventura High star Tristan Savage, who nearly led a state title run for the Cougars. USC attempted to recruit his 2026 edge rusher teammate Tristan Phillips before choosing Oregon. Savage, though, is lauded in California's 805 region for his versatility after piling up 1,228 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns (19 rushing).

Regardless, USC is anticipated to look more closely at 2028 running backs when they hit the high school circuit this fall.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.