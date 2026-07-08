Three Recruiting Wins That Define USC Trojans' 2027 Cycle

The 2026 class marked a significant change in the USC Trojans' recruiting efforts. The hiring of new personnel/recruiting staff, paired with a coaching staff that is relentless on the trail, led to them landing the No. 1 class.

Southern Cal won recruiting battles they would have struck out in previous years. They built upon that momentum into the 2027 class. Here are the biggest recruiting wins for USC in this current cycle.

Danny Lang, Cornerback

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

USC began taking advantage of recruits who live in close proximity to campus in the 2026 class, and that carried over to the 2027 class.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang lives very close to campus and has been a frequent visitor over the past year and a half. He visited three times the week of the Trojans regular season finale against UCLA last season alone and did the same thing the first week of spring practice.

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and general manager Chad Bowden led the charge for the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback, according to 247Sports, as they battled conference foes Oregon and Ohio State. A trip to the Coliseum in mid-March that was exclusively for Lang and made his dad emotional sealed the deal, and he announced his commitment later that month.

Southern Cal restarted its pipeline with the national powerhouse in Orange County when they signed four blue-chip recruits in the 2026 class. Lang will reunite with his teammates who helped lead Mater Dei to the MaxPreps national championship in 2024, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, who transferred earlier this year.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Athlete

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC had been recruiting San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson since he was in the eighth grade. If there was one player the Trojans couldn’t let out of California in the 2027 class, it was Fa’alave-Johnson.

Texas, Oregon and Alabama were all-in play for the San Diego native, but the Trojans ramped up their pursuit last fall and were able to land a commitment from Fa’alave-Johnson in March. That didn’t stop schools from continuing to pursue him, most notably Texas heading into official visit season.

Southern Cal responded by using a helicopter to send Bowden, safeties coach Paul Gonzales, director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage down to San Diego. Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua drove.

All five staff members met with Fa’alave-Johnson in early May, and he announced later that day he was shutting down his recruitment. The two-way superstar is a special talent. Both sides of the ball want Fa’alave-Johnson, and he could end up being a two-way player at the collegiate level at safety and most likely receiver. He is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Mekai Brown, Edge Rusher

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC made waves in the 2025 class when they pulled sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart out of Louisiana. They made a pair of big moves in the 2026 class with freshman five-star defensive edge Luke Wafle, a New Jersey native and the No. 1 overall prospect according to Rivals, and freshman five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, a Texas native.

The Trojans have made a significant investment in their defensive front and locked in on Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown in the 2027 class. The talented pass rusher visited Southern Cal for the second time in March to take in a spring practice and was blown away by his trip out west.

He got an extended look at the program, and the Trojans began picking up momentum. Nua, Bowden and head coach Lincoln Riley were all heavily involved in the pursuit of Brown, who announced his pledge to Southern Cal in April over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The 6-6 and 235-pound Brown has the physical tools to blossom into a dominant pass rusher and consistent disrupter in the backfield.

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