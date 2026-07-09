USC's Lincoln Riley Earns National Preseason Recognition

USC coach Lincoln Riley is earning national recognition ahead of the 2026 college football season. On Thursday, Riley was officially named to the Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, an honor that recognizes coaches for excellence both on and off the field.

Presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, the Dodd Trophy is one of college football's most prestigious coaching awards.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike traditional Coach of the Year honors that primarily reward wins and championships, the Dodd Trophy evaluates head coaches based on three pillars: scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

The selection process considers each program's Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR), community involvement, and projected on-field success. Coaches must also have spent at least two seasons at their current school and maintain an APR above the national average to qualify for the preseason watch list.

Riley's inclusion marks a notable turnaround after he was left off the 2025 preseason watch list. His return this year reflects renewed confidence in the direction of the Trojans as Riley enters another pivotal season in Los Angeles.

No USC coach has won the Dodd Trophy since the award was established in 1976, giving Riley an opportunity to make program history.

Why Lincoln Riley Could Make His Case

Landing on the preseason watch list is only the first step. To become the first USC coach to win the Dodd Trophy since the award's inception in 1976, Riley will need to guide the Trojans through what could be the most important season of his tenure.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

National expectations have skyrocketed entering 2026. USC returns more starters than any team in college football while also welcoming the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. After spending the past few seasons navigating USC's transition into the Big Ten and reshaping the roster, this season presents Riley with an opportunity to show the program has officially turned the corner.

If the Trojans can emerge as legitimate Big Ten title contenders and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, Riley's candidacy would receive a substantial boost.

Just as important, however, is everything that happens away from the field.

The Dodd Trophy places equal emphasis on academic excellence, leadership, integrity, and community impact. USC's Academic Progress Rate and Graduation Success Rate will continue to factor heavily into the selection process.

Considering he wasn't included on last year's preseason watch list, Riley's return already represents a notable step forward in the national perception of USC's trajectory. If the Trojans capitalize on the expectations surrounding the program while continuing to uphold the standards the award values most, Riley could find himself in position to make history as the first USC head coach to capture the Dodd Trophy.

How the Big Ten Stacks Up

The Big Ten led all conferences with seven coaches named to the 20-person preseason watch list, narrowly edging the SEC's six selections.

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Football has coach Curt Cignetti during the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining Riley from the conference are defending Dodd Trophy winner Curt Cignetti (Indiana), Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oregon's Dan Lanning, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, Washington's Jedd Fisch, and Illinois' Bret Bielema.

Cignetti returns after capturing last year's award following Indiana's historic College Football Playoff run, while Day enters the season as one of the sport's perennial contenders after leading Ohio State to another championship-caliber campaign.

Lanning continues to generate national attention with Oregon firmly in the championship conversation, and former Dodd Trophy winner Ferentz remains one of the nation's most respected coaches thanks to Iowa's consistent combination of academic excellence and on-field stability.

Fisch earned recognition after engineering Washington's rapid turnaround, while Bielema rounds out the conference contingent following another strong season leading Illinois.

Standing out among one of the deepest coaching groups in college football will require USC to exceed expectations throughout one of the nation's toughest schedules this fall.

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