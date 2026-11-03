USC Trojans Flip Exciting Defensive Lineman Recruit After Beating Ohio State

It turns out the No. 18 USC Trojans secured a second big win on Halloween evening. That's not just limited to knocking off the previously ranked No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC and coach Lincoln Riley also hosted an under-the-radar recruiting visitor in the 2027 cycle who was verbally committed to the 2025 College Football Playoff team, James Madison. Now the Trojans have flipped three-star defensive line recruit Simeon Jones Jr., who made his decision official on Nov. 2.

But Jones Jr. took to social media on Nov. 3 to fire off this profound message, which includes mentioning JMU and firing up the Trojans fan base with his words.

What Simeon Jones Jr. Said in Announcing Flip to USC

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So Jones will go from South Carolina to the West Coast's USC and suit up for the Trojans, as he stars for North Augusta High in the Palmetto State. But he started his message by thanking coach Billy Napier and the Dukes staff for their support.

"This decision did not come lightly, nor was it ever taken lightly," Jones begins in his post. "You saw something in me that others were delayed in seeing. You believed in my potential, invested in my future, and gave me an opportunity that I will never take for granted. For that, I will always be grateful. Much respect and appreciation to the entire JMU program!"

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Nick Degennaro (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'Eem Offord (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' words paint the picture that he underwent a quiet recruiting period. Granted, he landed a total of 20 reported offers from various Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools, according to 247Sports. But Cincinnati, out of the Big 12, rose as his lone Power Four opportunity before USC came calling. The Trojans earned the title of becoming the only Big Ten representative to make a run.

But then he shone a light on the recruiting effort USC put forth to win him over. Even if it meant flying all the way to the Atlantic Ocean to meet him.

"For a program to travel all the way from the West Coast, see the value in me, and place that level of trust and belief in my abilities means more than words can express. Thank you for believing that when my number is called, I can rise to the occasion and answer that call!" Jones added in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Simeon Jones Jr. Raves About USC

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) forces a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones is aware that he's entering a higher playing field compared to what he was originally setting himself up for in the Sun Belt Conference. But he's ready to "uphold" the tradition in the Land of Troy. These next words likely will energize USC fans.

"I don’t run from hard work. I embrace it. I don’t shy away from expectations. I rise to meet them," Jones said in his post.

He'll hand the Trojans including defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones, plus defensive line coach Shaun Nua, a true nose tackle for the future. Jones brings a 6-0, 330-pound frame over to USC's 2027 recruiting class. He's now expected to provide future needed depth on the interior.

Jones becomes USC's first verbal commit since May, when four-star safety Gavin Williams out of Damien High in La Verne chose the Trojans on May 17.

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