USC Recruiting Target Malaki Davis Reacts to Trojans' Upset Win Over Ohio State

Euphoria erupted under the raindrops on Halloween night inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fans hopped over the fence railing or climbed down the stairs to create the first 2026 field rush involving the USC Trojans, all after watching the 30-18 takedown of No. 2 Ohio State.

But it wasn't just energized students or alums who flooded the field in excitement to celebrate with coach Lincoln Riley and his team. Even one prominent recruit who visited that game told Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI that he joined the rush too.

Which Recruit Joined the USC Fan Rush?

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I was hyped. So I also joined," said 2028 three-star running back prospect Malaki "Mali" Davis to USC Trojans on SI.

The Centennial High of Corona, California star Davis found himself on the field with the energized sea of cardinal and gold covering the entire grass. He later slipped in two pictures on the field; one alongside one of the stars of the upset in USC running back King Miller.

Davis previously showed interest in USC thanks to meeting one program legend: Heisman Trophy winning running back Marcus Allen, who was also there that night. Davis told Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI back in Aug. 2026 that Allen connected with him amid his growing recruiting period.

Before running onto the Coliseum field, Davis closely scrutinized the way running backs Waymond Jordan and Miller were used. Ultimately he watched both wear down a traditionally stout Buckeyes defensive line.

"Them running through people and fighting for yards [I loved]," Davis said.

What a USC Upset Now Means for Recruits Like Malaki Davis

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oct. 31 victory surfaced as more than euphoria for the fans, though. USC entered with its backs against the wall, plus overhearing chatter on if Riley was coaching for his job. His Trojans faced enduring their third loss of the season amid skyrocketing expectations.

Riley pulled off a surprise in the postgame presser: Pulling out a handwritten statement stating why he's perfect for USC, including vowing to "Fight On."

"I said before this game that I'm the right person for this job. And as long as all those people know that, that's all I care about," Riley said as part of the statement. "I appreciate being part of this university and all it does. I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I'm gonna continue to fight on, 'cause that's what being a Trojan is all about."

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now fans must wonder what Riley's postgame words mean for recruits, especially those considering USC. Davis became honest about the significance of this victory, especially for future college athletes like him.

"I would say beating a team like Ohio State definitely helps. Especially with them [Ohio State] being ranked No. 2," Davis said, while adding Riley does stay in tabs with the rising running back and his family.

Where USC Now Stands Personally for Malaki Davis

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis became drenched in raindrops and USC's energy hovering above him during the field scrum. He left obtaining new memories while considering his college football future. The Trojans aren't the only blue blood program pursuing him, though.

Rival UCLA is attempting to swoop him up on the trail. Same with USC's other Big Ten rivals Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon as all three offered. SEC heavyweight Ole Miss also offered Davis.

Yet Davis shared where USC now stands following the upset of the now No. 10 Buckeyes.

"USC is a top school for me," Davis said.

Davis now will center his focus on the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division I playoffs, where annual powerhouse Mater Dei High of Santa Ana awaits the Huskies on Nov. 13. Centennial will aim for an 11th section title under longtime coach Matt Logan, but are also seeking its first state crown since 2008.

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