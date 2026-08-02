USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Brings Refreshed Mindset into Final Season

CHICAGO – Nobody is harder on Jayden Maiava than himself. The USC quarterback always been his toughest critic. He has the mindset of never being satisfied because there is always something he feels like he could have done better.

It’s year three for Maiava under Lincoln Riley, whose resume when it comes to developing the position is unmatched in college football, and offensive coordinator Luke Huard. Having the same voice in the same offense is incredibly beneficial for Maiava.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm so excited to have another year under Coach Riley and Coach Huard and those guys,” Maiava said at Big Ten Media Days. “Being able to be a sponge, especially for this year, continue to soak it in and learn as much as possible. Take it all in and give the best that I can in every moment.”

Similar to last season, Maiava spent an extensive amount of time with the staff in the offseason. One of the biggest differences is they have more games to evaluate after his first full season as the Trojans quarterback. While Maiava believes he needs to improve in all areas, Riley challenged his quarterback to improve in one specific area on and off the field.

“I probably say to compartmentalize everything," Maiava said. "Give my best in every moment and continue to be decisive in every decision that I make. Whether that be on or off the field, so I think that's the biggest thing for me.”

Growth in Year Three

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava took over as USC’s starting quarterback for the final four games of the 2024 season. He showed flashes but still his game was inconsistent. Last season, Maiava became the unquestioned leader of the team. His confidence grew exponentially and so did his play on the field.

Maiava became a more accurate passer with better footwork and mechanics. He led an explosive offense that ranked first in the Big Ten in total offense and he finished first in the regular season in QBR.

However, the redshirt senior chose to bypass this year’s NFL Draft in what was a historically weak quarterback class. Instead, he will be part of what could be a historic quarterback class in next year’s draft.

The Trojans signal-caller has operated with urgency this offseason. Everything he has done this offseason has been to not only improve his play on the field but change his mindset on and off the field.

“I've done a lot this offseason,” Maiava said. “I've done a little bit of things that will help me get to a neutral mindset. I've done a lot of things that get me in I guess in controlled chaos you could say. I put myself uncomfortable situations this off season, and I think that has done a lot for me and has helped me grow to be a better person.”

Leaning on Past USC Quarterbacks

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USC quarterback is a glamorous position in college football. It has a long and impressive lineage, especially this century with Heisman Trophy winners, national champions, No. 1 overall picks, and in the NFL, a Super Bowl winner. Maiava has received guidance from three of them in Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold and Matt Leinart.

“The cool thing about USC is a lot of the quarterbacks, they come back and visit quite often,” Maiava said. “I've been blessed to just to cross paths with them and share a conversation with them. That's really cool for me. Just the whole experience of being the quarterback at USC, it's tough to beat. They're legends. Love sitting down and talking to those guys.”

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