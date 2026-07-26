USC Freshman Cornerback Elbert Hill Turning Heads Since His Arrival on Campus

Definitely don’t want to overreact to a couple of drills on the sand during USC’s workout on Hermosa Beach Wednesday morning.

But the positive reaction to freshman cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill looking good during that workout is more of a validation of what he has done since arriving on campus in January.

Elbert Hill Generating Buzz at USC

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Cornerback coach Trovon Reed made a big statement in his first offseason with the Trojans when he pulled Hill, an Ohio native, out west. Hill was coveted by nearly every top program in the country.

Hill snagged nine interceptions in his senior season at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) and finished his high school career with 24 interceptions. He was a two-way star and a major threat in the return game as well. He nearly missed out on finishing as a five-star recruit, but ESPN rated him as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class.

He drew rave reviews coming out of winter workouts and from day one of spring practice, it was clear there was something different about him. Hill’s technique was advanced and beyond exceptional. Everything was quick and fluid and could be used as teach tape.

Reed said during spring meetings that he believed Hill would have been the most impressive player at the NFL combine because of that and he is only 18 years old. And for a player with elite level athleticism, being a technician at the position is incredibly rare for someone Hill’s age.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and several veterans had lofty admiration for the freshman cornerback in the spring and the hype around him is growing heading into fall camp.

How Elbert Hill Factors into Cornerback Battle

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback figures to be one of the most intriguing position battles come fall camp because of the talent in the room. Even with that, Hill is going to be a hard player to keep off the field in year one.

Jontez Williams was the prized transfer portal addition during the singular window in January. Williams comes over from Iowa State and immediately became the most experienced player in the room and the player with the most ball production. Marcelles Williams was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 class that started 11 games a year ago after playing just nine snaps as a true freshman and is trending upwards heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign.

RJ Sermons starred at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) before he reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class last summer. The redshirt freshman brings an excellent blend of size and speed to the position. Chasen Johnson returns after missing the majority of fall camp and being limited to two games last year because of a knee injury. Johnson started four games as a true freshman under Reed at UCF.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrington Pierce comes over from Oklahoma State to join his older brother, safety Christian Pierce at USC. Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder are two local stars that were part of the 2026 class.

Because of the outlook of the room, it's one of those competitions that is unlikely to be decided in fall camp. The Trojans could use their first three games against Group of Five opponents to determine what the position looks like heading into Big Ten play.

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