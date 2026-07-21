What to Know About USC Trojans Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Danny Lang

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback and USC commit Danny Lang took part in the South County Classic passing tournament over the weekend.

During the tournament, one recruiting analyst referred to Lang as the best pure cover corner in the 2027 class.

Danny Lang Possesses Elite Coverage Traits

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Lang has all the physical traits to become an elite cornerback at the next level. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Lang has elite length and knows how to utilize it at the line of scrimmage, to break up passes and create turnovers. He’s fluid, aggressive, shows up in run support, can run and has natural cover instincts. There are no wasted movements changing directions or getting out of his breaks.

The local product is comfortable playing on an island, whether it’s in press or off-man and having a corner with that skill set is major plus for any defense. He can matchup against bigger receivers because of his size and has the short area quickness and long speed to matchup against shifty receivers.

General manager Chad Bowden and cornerback coach Trovon Reed placed a high priority on landing the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback according to 247Sports for those exact reasons.

"When it comes to recruiting, he'll do whatever to get you,” Lang said about Bowden.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Lang is battle tested having played in the Trinity League each of the past three seasons and facing players such as USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley and Texas A&M freshman receiver Madden Williams just to name a few. However, his biggest battles occurred on the practice field at Mater Dei.

Lang faced off against Ohio State five-star freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr. and Trojans freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a top 50 overall prospect in the 2026 class. A classic example of iron sharpens iron.

Stacking Cornerback Recruits

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal has been stacking talent in its cornerback room. Jontez Williams and Chasen Johnson are two big-time transfers the Trojans have landed the past two years. Carrington Pierce comes over from Oklahoma State.

Marcelles Williams was a four-year starter coming out of St. John Bosco (Calif.) in the 2024 cycle. He started 11 games last season. RJ Sermons was originally a five-star recruit and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class before deciding to reclassify and enroll just before the start of fall camp last season. Trestin Castro was another local blue-chip cornerback in the 2025 class but moved to safety in the spring.

Freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was one of USC’s biggest recruiting wins of the 2026 class when they landed the Ohio native, who was rated as the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN. He is joined by Brandon Lockhart, a four-star recruit coming out of nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and three-star Jayden Crowder from Trinity League power Santa Margarita (Calif.).

Lang will head to USC in the spring with his former teammate at Mater Dei, four-star Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 10 cornerback according to 247Sports in the 2027 class.

Reed has established himself as one of the premier recruiters in college football since he arrived in January of last year. The next step is elevating the talent on campus into NFL bodies that leads to the Trojans forming one of college football’s top secondaries.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.