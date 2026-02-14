Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

The USC Trojans have an upcoming visit with class of 2027 recruit, quarterback Dane Weber on the calendar for March of 2026.

Dane Weber Sets Recruiting Visit to USC

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dane Weber is a 6-2 quarterback out of Temecula, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 24 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. As a junior for Chaparral High School in 2025, Weber threw for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 games.

He spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals about his recruiting update. Weber is set to visit USC on Mar. 24. He spoke to Gorney about the Trojans and their quarterbacks coach, Luke Huard.

“I’ve been in contact with them for a while…I worked out for coaching Huard three or four times,” Weber said. “Coach Huard was at my showcase when it was at Centennial and he ended up talking to my mom for 10 minutes and we’ve been in contact a lot since then.”

Luke Huard has been with USC since coach Trojans’ coach Lincoln Riley’s first season in 2022. Huard was hired as an offensive analyst but has since been promoted to being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His first season as the quarterbacks coach was in 2024.

This familiarity with Huard and the track record of quarterbacks under Riley could bode well for a player like Weber.

Quarterbacks Under Lincoln Riley

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Teams under Riley typically have been successful at the quarterback position. This goes back to his time when he was the coach for the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017-2021. 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Baker Mayfield and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Kyler Murray both were under Riley. Both were selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft in 2018 and 2019.

Riley also coached quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season at Oklahoma in 2019. Hurts has since gone on to have a successful NFL career, including winning a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP.

Arguably Riley’s best quarterback he coached followed him from USC to Oklahoma to USC. That would be Caleb Williams. Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy and was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Riley has proven to be able to get the most out of his quarterbacks. That’s a great recruiting pitch to a quarterback that wants to succeed in college and get on a path to starting in the NFL.

Jayden Maiava Returning to USC for 2026

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s current starting quarterback is Jayden Maiava. Maiava had the option to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided to return to USC. In 2025, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

With Maiava coming off a good season and returning to Riley's offense for another year, he can be viewed as a dark horse candidate to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Currently, Maiava has odds of +2700, which is the 12th best odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

