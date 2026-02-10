National Analyst Reveals Overlooked Key For USC To Finally Reach Playoff

It’s College Football Playoff or bust for the USC Trojans in year five under Lincoln Riley. The expectation has always been there, especially coaching at a premier brand like USC.

But after failing to reach a playoff that is two years into an expanded 12-team format, the pressure is rising.

A Defense That Grows with Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On3 college football analyst JD Pickell explained what it would take for USC to find themselves in meaningful postseason play.

“Everyone's gonna say [Jayden] Maiava should take the next step. He needs to take the next step, but there needs to be other players within that offense that take the next step with him,” Pickell said. “Do we have someone to replace production of a Makai Lemon? Do we have the offensive line take that next step where they can be a true bully on the line of scrimmage, all of those things. If they can do that, and it's truly a Lincoln Riley brand offense and the defense trends upward, be top 25, they're going to be in a good spot.”

It’s year three for Maiava in the offense. The Trojans signal-caller proved the Riley effect is still real by the strides he made from 2024 to 2025 and the expectation heading into next season is he ascends to a level that ends with him in New York.

But he can’t do it alone. Makai Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner is gone, so is star receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and starting tight end Lake McRee.

Tanook Hines emerged late in his freshman season, which included two games with at least 140 receiving yards in the final three contests of the season. Terrell Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, comes over from NC State after a breakout season with them. He is a plug-and-play starter at receiver next to Hines.

Utah transfer Zacharyus Williams missed two and a half months with an upper body injury. Can he or former 2025 four-star recruit Corey Simms become a bigger part of the offense. And then it’s a group of freshmen receivers ready to contribute early, headlined by four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley.

MORE: National Analyst Opens Up About Direction of USC Under Chad Bowden

MORE: Early Big Ten Projections Spell Trouble For USC, Lincoln Riley

MORE: Uchenna Nwosu Gets Real On Former USC Trojans' Super Bowl Win With Seahawks

Not one person needs to replace Lemon or Lane. It’s a big ask. They need to replace their production as a group. Their development as a group will determine what kind of season Maiava has next fall.

And then 2026 five-star tight end Mark Bowman leads a revamped tight end room. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product was a highly sought-after recruit across the country. He will be one of the highest paid freshmen next season. Can he prove to worth of the hype and investment. King Miller and Waymond Jordan were the Trojans leading rushers last season. They both return and give USC a dynamic one-two punch in its backfield.

Everything in football starts in the trenches and USC returns all five starters on its offensive line. Continuity and experience are huge, especially at the collegiate level and the Trojans have both. It’s not enough to just be good upfront, Southern Cal needs to become the team that can beat down its opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Defensively, USC made some major changes to its staff, headlined by hiring former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to be its new defensive coordinator. He brings over one of his longtime assistants, Paul Gonzales, to be the secondary coach. And then longtime college football assistant Mike Ekeler left Nebraska to become the Trojans special teams and linebackers coach.

Defense has been the problem with Riley being able to reach the playoffs in his four seasons at USC. Player development on that side has to be better and that’s where Patterson comes in. The 2026 College Football Hall of Fame electee has a great track record when it comes to development. That has to show up in his first season.

Similar to the offense, it all starts upfront. The defensive line, particularly the interior, has to be much improved. USC has made a major investment in recruiting on its defensive front over the past few cycles. Their growth is imperative for the rest of the defense.

Can USC Overcome Brutal 2026 Schedule?

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The 2026 schedule is brutal. USC has games against Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Penn State on the slate. But that can’t be an excuse, especially if the Trojans want to establish themselves as one of the premier teams in the conference.

“My thought looking at the schedule is you just protect home field, which is way easier said than done,” Pickell said. “If you win every game at the Coliseum, you’re a playoff team. Ohio State and Oregon are at home, so big ask, not a layup by any stretch of the imagination.”

Washington is another home game. But USC has to be much better on the road. All of the great teams have the ability to win games in tough road environments. The Trojans have been the opposite.

All four of its losses in 2025 came away from the Coliseum. They have only won two road games outside of California since joining the Big Ten a couple of years ago. That starts with Maiava, whose play dipped severely on the road.

The schedule is the schedule. USC has the perfect opportunity to change the trajectory of the program and continue building momentum with statement wins in 2026.

Recommended Articles