One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

The USC Trojans difficult schedule brings both challenge and opportunity. Adding new tools like defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class to USC can build a monster of a Big Ten competitor.

While the Trojans have to face past College Football Playoff contenders like Oregon and Ohio State and a road contest at the reigning national champions Indiana, USC's game against Washington could present more challenge than USC fans may think.

USC vs. Washington Is An Underrated Matchup on USC's Schedule

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during pregame warmups at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While Washington does not present a massive competitor next to Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon, the placement of the Washington game in USC's schedule could raise a concern.

The Huskies and Trojans match up is placed in week 5, which is right after Oregon and right before a road contest to Penn State. Especially with the pressure coach Lincoln Riley faces with a "Playoffs or bust" type of season, beating Washington will be key to their progression through a challenging Big Ten Slate. If the Trojans were to drop their game against the Huskies, USC still has to go on the road to Penn State and Indiana, and face Ohio State at home.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s return of key starters plays a major role in its 2026 outlook, as quarterback Jayden Maiava and the entire starting offensive line return, giving Riley valuable offensive continuity. However, the receiving core will be nearly brand new and will be a challenge for Maiava this offseason. The defense is now led by Patterson, who's produced five No. 1-ranked total defenses in his career.

For the Huskies, they also return a starting quarterback in Demond Williams Jr., who enters the fall as a junior. Williams Jr. finished last season with 3,065 passing yards, a 69.5 percent completion rate, 31 total touchdowns and eight interceptions. Similar to USC, Washington loses its top wide receiver in Denzel Boston this offseason, leaving coach Jedd Fisch to reload at the receiver position.

Jayden Maiava vs. Demond Willaims Jr.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans and Huskies have not faced each other since the 2024 season, when former USC quarterback Miller Moss and former Washington quarterback Will Rogers were leading the way. Now, it's Williams Jr. and Maiava going head-to-head in their second seasons as starting quarterbacks, and could make for a competitive matchup.

Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards through the regular season, and finished the year first in quarterback rating with 90.1. His first season proved he can be an elite quarterback under the direction of Riley, with a few concerns to address this offseason. Entering the fall, Maiava has the potential to lead USC to it's first CFP appearance, and maybe even serious Heisman Trophy conversations.

William's Jr also finished his first season leading Washington's offense and impressed many. However, Fisch will have to work to replace Williams Jr.'s best receiver from last season in Denzel Boston as he heads to the NFL Draft, but also has Dezmen Roebuck coming off a successful freshman campaign. Roebuck finished the season with 560 receiving yards on 72 receptions and seven touchdowns.

This is a must-win game for the Trojans. If USC can get revenge on Oregon the week prior and follow it up with a win over the Huskies, it would build momentum heading into a stretch that still includes two tough road games and Ohio State at home.

