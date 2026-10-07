USC Freshman Ethan Feaster Explains Trojans' Team Culture

Following practice on Tuesday, Oct. 6, true freshman receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster opened up about hitting the midway point of his first year, facing Penn State's defense and playing in the White Out atmosphere, revealed the origin of his nickname and shared receiver coach Dennis Simmons' impact on his life.

Treatment as a Young Freshman

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ethan Feaster (1) greets fans after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feaster was supposed to be a member of the 2027 class but reclassified to 2026 and graduated early from DeSoto High School (Texas). He is one of the Trojans’ youngest members at 17-years old. Still, Feaster has been one of many true freshmen that USC has been able to rely on during the season.

“Yeah, I mean since I came in they really didn't treat me as a freshman. I knew from the start I was going to come in a little behind. I came in in the fall. But I mean, I did everything I could, everything I needed to do, everything the coaches asked me to. And they never treated me as a freshman here. They always, you know, held me to a certain standards,” Feaster said.

“They held [Jayden Maiava], a guy who's been in college football for a minute or [Waymond Jordan], who’s been into college football for a minute. So, we all have the same standards I feel like, and we hold each other to that standard no matter if it's a first year player, second year player, or a fifth year player.”

“Oh, yeah yeah. Nah, they give me a hard time about it,” Feaster said about his age. “But like I said, they more of look at me as like a little brother. And I mean, like I said, even on the field, they don't treat me as a little brother. They treat me as one of them, you know? They hold me to the same standard as them. But off the field, yeah, like they make sure I'm good."

"They check on me, call me, make sure I'm good. So, I mean, like I said, off the field, they treat me like a little brother, but on the field, you know, they hold me to the same standard as them.”

So far in his freshman year, Feaster has seven receptions for 67 yards.

Midseason Reflection

“I mean, I feel like college football is everything I thought it was going to be. It's way more physical, of course. It's more details you have to take, you have to pay attention to. You gonna have way more competition,” Feaster said about the midway point of his freshman year. “I feel like I've adapted well. I mean, my coaches feel like I've adapted well. So, I'm just continue growing as a player and just continuing in my role.”

Takeaways From 25-21 Victory Over Washington Huskies

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ethan Feaster (1) reacts after catching a pass against Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, we know we could have done a couple things better, but it was a lot of good on the tape as well. So, I mean, like I said, I feel like as we keep going on, we keep getting better, keep getting better,” Feaster said about the Trojans’ thrilling win in Week 5.

The game came down to the wire and was wrapped up by the defense thanks to a game-winning sack by defensive lineman Kameryn Crawford. The offense also bounced back in the second half after a very slow start to the game.

“We got to finish, you know. We finished fourth quarter, but we started we started a little slow in the beginning,” Feaster said. “We just got to be a four-quarter team, and I feel like Coach [Lincoln Riley's] pushing that on us, and we're trying, trying and trying and trying to getting better at it.”

With receivers Trent Mosley and Corey Simms, as well as tight end Mark Bowman, out, Feaster stepped up with three receptions for 26 yards.

Facing Penn State’s Defense

“Yeah, I mean, they got pretty good corners. They got pretty good, you know, safeties. You know, DB’s [are] pretty good. So I mean, like I said, they got a good front seven,” Feaster said about the Nittany Lions defense. “So, I mean, just like I said, if we do what we supposed to do, be a four-quarter team, don't let the crowd be a factor and play how we know we can play, we'll be perfectly fine.”

Former USC defensive coordinator D’Aton Lynn has made a Penn State’s a formidable unit in the Big Ten. They are currently No. 16 in points per game (16.0), No. 2 in passing yards per game (119.6) and No. 1 third-down conversion rate (22.73-percent). Senior cornerback Zion Tracy headlines the secondary with 11 total tackles and two pass deflections.

“For me, understanding patience for sure. I mean, if you're patient, that's kind of what a receiver really don't like. I mean, patient receivers, you know, we trying to move a lot, this, that, and the third,” Feaster said on what makes a good defensive back. “So, I mean definitely that and just being a ball hawk. Understanding the game. I feel like that's the biggest thing and that's what I learned about college football. If you understand the game, if you're doing a lot of film study, a lot of extra things that are definitely put you apart from others.”

“I mean, I played it in a lot of loud stadiums. I played state championship my freshman year. I played a state championship my senior year. That was probably a very very loud game, but the loudest one for me was South Lake my senior. My senior year at South Lake, I think we had around 50,000 people there. So, that was a pretty loud game,” Feaster said about playing in the upcoming White Out game.

“But, I mean, like I said, it's college football. I know it's different from high school, but I mean, for me, it's never been really a factor for me like on how loud the place is. Like, I just make sure I know what I'm doing. I know the little details, and if I pay attention and do what I'm supposed to do, I know everybody else on my team will do their 111.”

Origin of “Boobie” Nickname

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texas native’s nickname comes from another Texas high school football legend in James “Boobie” Miles.

“I got this nickname from ‘Friday Night Lights’...My dad, when I was four years old for my flag football game the night before, my godfather was my was my coach and I played defense. I just played defense, I rushed. I did a lot of rushing, trying to pull the flags,” Feaster shared. “So it was the last play of the game and I said “If you want to win, put Boobie in.’ And ever since then, everybody started calling me ‘Boobie.’ From my uncle, to my dad and then it became a worldwide name.”

First Experience With USC

“I see, the first time I came on a visit to USC was Coach [Keary Colbert]. I came down here, what was I? 12 [years old] I believe...That was my first conversation with Coach Colbert. I think he with the [Denver Broncos] now, I believe, as a receiver coach. So, yeah, that was my first like interaction with USC.”

Coach Dennis Simmons’ Impact

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Coach Simmons played a big, big part [in] the reason that I came here, honestly. My relationship with him was the reason why I came here. So, I mean, he played a big big part, not only on the field, but also off the field, Feaster said about Simmons. “He's a person that I know if if my parents are not here – my parents are still in Dallas, Texas – so, if I needed him to help me with emergency or I got something going on at the house or anything, I know that I could call him and he'll be the first one there. So, that was really my biggest thing.”

“And also like just learning the game. I mean, of course, I'm a young guy. All us freshman, young people coming in and we all learning, getting better together. And Coach Simmons put up us a lot with that.”

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