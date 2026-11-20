Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has never been shy about sharing his opinions. He has been particularly active on social media since the first College Football Playoff rankings were released earlier this month.

Cignetti has taken shots at ESPN and the obvious SEC-bias that has diluted the rankings and those questioning the quality of his team, who are in the midst of defending their national championship.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the middle of that, Cignetti delivered an impromptu tweet early Monday morning, defending USC coach Lincoln Riley.

“Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS. Blind squirrel can see what he is building,” Cignetti wrote on X.

The Hoosiers defeated the Trojans 27-13 in week 11 to improve to 25-1 in their last 26 games and ended USC's College Football Playoff hopes. So, what did Cignetti see last weekend?

It’s impossible to know exactly what was going through Cignetti’s head, but here’s a theory that led to the Indiana coach leaving a ringing endorsement for the Trojans to keep Riley.

He saw an unbelievably talented group of freshmen across the sideline that will guide Southern Cal for years to come — if Riley remains in Los Angeles. Contrary to popular belief, Riley is beloved by his team and a change at the head coach could deteriorate the roster in the near future.

USC’s Freshman Class Shines Against Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley’s job security and USC failing to reach the College Football Playoff in his fifth season has dominated most of the talk surrounding the program over the past couple of months.

But one of the biggest stories about the Trojans this season has been the emergence of their freshman class.

USC made a splash in January of 2025 when they hired general manager Chad Bowden, an All-Star personnel staff and new assistant coaches that are aggressive on the recruiting trail.

The result was the Trojans becoming the first non-SEC school in nearly two decades to finish with the No. 1 class. But they didn’t just sign an impressive group of high school recruits, they brought in recruits that were college ready and make an immediate impact this fall.

Cignetti got a firsthand look at those players on Nov. 14 after studying them for a couple of weeks. He saw to a greater extent what those that have watched USC’s 2026 class this season, they’re not just great freshmen, they’re great players right now.

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What the Film Showed

Indiana's Grant Wilson (2) is tackled by USC's Luke Wafle (94) during the Indiana versus University of Southern California football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC defensive end Luke Wafle was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, and the New Jersey native has lived up to the billing. He ranks first among freshman in tackles for loss. Wafle registered two against the Hoosiers and one sack, bringing his total to four this season. He’s been the Trojans best player on defense.

USC defensive end Luke Wafle leads all freshman in tackles for loss. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class has been better than advertised. pic.twitter.com/HGJRhxYCQ7 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 19, 2026

Receiver Trent Mosley has arguably been USC’s best player on offense. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product rewrote the California high school hierarchy in 2025 and carried that momentum into his freshman year — immediately becoming quarterback Jayden Maiava’s go-to target.

Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards against Indiana. It was his fifth 100-yard performance in the seven games he’s appeared in. He leads the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Get the ball in freshman receiver Trent Mosley’s hands and let him do the rest #USC pic.twitter.com/Dog7o50SYd — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 19, 2026

Tight end Mark Bowman is a freak athlete. He put that on display against Ohio State with a highlight reel 70-yard catch where he hurdled a defender and ran over another. Against Indiana he caught six passes for 47 yards, one of which was a one-handed snag.

Bowman is a complete tight end because of what he does as a run blocker. The former Mater Dei (Calif.) star has been like a sixth offensive lineman.

Mark Bowman’s catch radius is unreal. Bowman is one of the most complete tight ends in college football and he’s an 18-year-old freshman. pic.twitter.com/D3IRUM47Xv — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 19, 2026

Bowman’s high school teammate, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was also a day one starter and ranks second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He caught just one pass against the Hoosiers but it was a big one. His 51-yard reception just before the end of the first half showed off his explosive route running.

#USC freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (top) is an explosive route runner that stretches the field vertically pic.twitter.com/yibzvyJE6S — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 19, 2026

Jaimeon Winfield got off to a slow start in the spring and there was real concern about whether or not the five-star defensive lineman would contribute this season. However, it’s been a steady progression for the Texas native, and he's shown flashes of a player that could have a bright future.

Have been really impressed with the progression of USC freshman defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield from the spring to where he is now pic.twitter.com/2qCzFKX79R — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 19, 2026

Freshman Kannon Smith started at guard for the second consecutive week. Freshman Rock Hill has been a co-star with Chasen Johnson at cornerback all season. Vlad Dyakonov thrived in his first career start in place of an injured Elijah Paige at left tackle against Penn State on Oct. 10.

Receivers Boobie Feaster and Tron Baker, running back Shahn Alston, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, linebacker Talanoa Ili and safety Madden Riordan have been key reserves as true freshman this season.

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