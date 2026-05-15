USC Freshman Phenom Joins NFL Star Jared Verse in Nike Commercial

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman has yet to play a game in college football but is already making big moves off the field. The class of 2026 five-star recruit is in a Nike commercial with Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse.

USC Trojans' Freshman Mark Bowman in Nike Commerical

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 235 pound tight end out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Bowman was rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 tight end in the 2026 class according to Rivals. He signed with USC, making up part of their No 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class.

As a senior for Mater Dei in 2025-26, Bowman hauled in 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2026 USC true freshman is already doing commercials with NFL stars. Take a look at this one with Jared Verse of the Rams. The commercial was promoting the Nike Alpha Menace football cleats.

“You already know what I’m all about. Every play I’m just looking to take a rookie head off,” Verse said.

"It’s all good,” Bowman said in response to Verse. “I got a couple more years of prep.”

USC true freshman tight end Mark Bowman in the Nike Ad with LA Rams star Jared Verse ✌️ https://t.co/ZGYThyXqA6 — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) May 14, 2026

Jared Verse is entering his third year in the NFL with the Rams. He was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and has lived up to the billing of being a first round pick, and then some. Verse was named the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro-Bowler.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the first two years of his NFL career, Verse has 124 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, three passes defended, and two fumbles recoveries. It’s very possible that in three years, Verse and Bowman are going to go head to head against each other in the NFL. For now, Bowman still has a lot of work to do to get there.

Opportunity For Mark Bowman

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans top receiving tight end in 2025 was Lake McRee. McRee had 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. With McRee gone, there is room for Bowman to step in and contribute right away as a freshman.

In 2025, McRee showed that a tight end in USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense can thrive in the pass game even with superstar wide receivers. McRee shared targets last season with USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Those two wideouts combined for 128 receptions, 1,901 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdown.

Lemon won the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the most outstanding wide receiver last season. He was selected No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Lane was selected in the third round with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

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