Under-the-Radar Freshmen Whose Stock Rose After USC’s Spring Practices

USC signed 35 recruits in its No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, 32 of which were on campus for spring practice. It’s a massive group of newcomers and their arrival sparked a ton of excitement.

A lot of eyes were on Trojans such as five-star defensive end Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman, but who were some underrated freshmen in USC's recruiting class that generated buzz coming out the spring?

Tron Baker, Receiver

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans practiced for two weeks in early March and then had spring break. In those two weeks after their week-long break, receiver Tron Baker’s name was brought up almost every day by a veteran player. He even drew praise from former USC All-American receiver Mike Williams, who is entering his second season as the assistant director of player development.

Baker was the first receiver the Trojans offered in the 2026 class after a breakout freshman campaign, playing alongside former USC receiver Makai Lemon. Baker then became the teams first commitment in the class when he announced his pledge in September of 2023.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley compared Baker to former receiver Tahj Washington, a top target for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams, not because of his skillset but because of his reliability. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product is part of a young but talented outside receiver room.

Madden Riordan, Safety

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Safety Madden Riordan is another foundational piece of the Trojans 2026 recruiting class. A four-year contributor at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Riordan was a turnover machine and racked up the accolades for one of the premier high schools in Southern California.

USC saw multiple injuries at the safety position this spring, which led to Riordan seeing extra reps and he thrived. The three-star recruit showcased his advanced instincts and received glowing reviews from Riley and safeties coach Paul Gonzales coming out of spring practice.

“He just seems to always be around the ball, making plays,” said Gonzales. “He’s very instinctive, but he's also really smart. I was happy with his progress and where he's at with the football piece.“

Riordan’s biggest projection still comes in the 2027 season and beyond because adding weight and muscle to his 170-pound frame is a priority. And a full year with strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll will pay dividends for the freshman safety. Pair that and his natural ability to force turnovers, and Riordan has the capability to be an All-Conference level defensive back.

Jayden Crowder, Cornerback

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Jayden Crowder was a late addition to the Trojans 2026 class. The three-star cornerback received an offer when he attended the team's win over Michigan in early October and then flipped his commitment from Cal a couple of weeks later.

He became one of three recruits from a Santa Margarita (Calif.) team that won an Open Division state championship this past fall to sign with USC, joining receiver Trent Mosley and defensive end Simote Katoanga. Crowder quickly impressed cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed with his play on the field but also ability to be coachable.

“He's a technician. He's another guy that do anything and everything I ask of him and that’s not normal as a freshman,” Reed said. “You have guys who they've been with their trainer for their whole life, so you’re still trying to do stuff that your trainer taught you to do, which I understand. It's my job to break habits. I don't get mad at them for doing something that they've been doing their whole life, and it's gonna take time to fix it.

“My thing is, over the course of time, you start working on fixing now, if it's not beneficial for this scheme, it's not beneficial for your game, if it's hurting you in any kind of way. That kid, he get it right there. If I say, ‘Hey Jay, you got this, ‘alright coach how you want do it?’ He's a dog for his size. He'll come up and bite. In the pass game, he's sticky in coverage. The sky’s the limit for that young man.”

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