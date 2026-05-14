USC Trojans' Biggest Key to Crashing the College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2026 season, it seems that the pressure is mounting on the USC Trojans to qualify for the College Football Playoff and potentially make a deep run.

This could finally be the year where the Trojans could crack through and make a run at the national championship with coach Lincoln Riley at the helm.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans' Bold Prediction

With spring now in the books, CBS Sports writer Cody Nagel has released an overreaction for each Big Ten school. In Nagel's prediction of USC, 2026 is the season where the Trojans make their first College Football Playoff in program history.

Without question, one of the biggest reasons for this reaction is the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava for his third season with Riley and his fourth collegiate season overall. So far, Maiava has progressed each season and seems to be in a prime position to once again make a leap, which should help the Trojans to be a more successful offense in 2026.

In addition to Maiava, USC also returns several starters from a year ago, which could go a long way in what the Trojans hope to be one of the better seasons under Riley. This includes the return of all five starters on the offensive line and skill players on both sides of the ball. With this continuity, USC has a tremendous opportunity to be very competitive in the Big Ten and become one of the more formidable opponents in the country.

USC also has the benefit of having the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, which includes some elite high school talent. Some of the top recruits the Trojans landed include five-star defensive end Luke Wafle, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. With this recruiting class, USC has the opportunity to find players who can contribute next season, but also build a solid roster for the future.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s Returning Run Game

One of the biggest reasons that the Trojans could take a step forward in 2026 is the continuity that USC has along the offensive line and in the running back room.

On the offensive line, the Trojans return all five starters, which should help this group to take another step forward next season: Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Kilian O’Connor at center, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu at right tackle. While there have been a few offseason additions on the offensive line, keeping the same group together for next season could be the best case for the run game.

In the backfield, USC also returns running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, who both showed flashes of being very productive. In 2025, Miller totaled 156 carries for 972 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Before being injured against Michigan, Jordan was also solid as he had 88 attempts for 576 yards and five touchdowns, and averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

With the continuity that USC has up front and in the backfield, next season could be an opportunity for the Trojans to establish the run game and lean more on a physical playstyle while also being able to create explosive plays.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava and USC Trojans’ Passing Game

As the Trojans head into next season, Maiava and the passing could be great and potentially one of the best so far under Riley at USC.

In 2025, Maiava recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes. Maiava also added another element to the offense with his ability to be dangerous on the ground after totaling 157 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher.

With Maiava’s dual-threat ability, USC has a quarterback who could work into becoming one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten. While Maiava is very skilled, he does still need a number one option on the perimeter after the losses of wide receivers Makia Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL.

After a solid performance with USC in 2025, wide receiver Tanook Hines seems to be prepared for an opportunity like that and already has an established chemistry with Maiava. Last season with the Trojans, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Hines also showed the talent to be a top option in the Alamo Bowl against TCU after totaling six catches for 163 yards.

With Hines emerging as a clear top option at receiver and Riley’s creativity as a playcaller, it seems that Maiava is in a great situation to not only build on his 2025 campaign but also become one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the country.

As USC heads into next season, if Maiava can perform to his potential with the weapons available, uses his rushing ability, and Riley continues to be innovative with his playcalling, the Trojans have a tremendous opportunity to end their drought and finally make a run at a national championship.

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