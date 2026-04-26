USC Trojans Tight End Room After Lake McRee Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal

After signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee is set to begin his NFL career.

However, USC has to figure out what the tight end depth chart looks like with McRee and where they can find his production.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Tight End Departures

Following the 2025 season, the Trojans will be without McRee and fellow tight end Walker Lyons, who entered the transfer portal and later committed to BYU.

Lyons and McRee were the two most productive tight ends in the offense last year, who USC will have a hard time trying to replace. In 2025, McRee totaled 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns. Lyons added 20 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

The departure of McRee and Lyons is not just about the production, they provided a security blanket for quarterback Jayden Maiava consistently, and now Maiava will have to find new weapons to find that consistency.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Carson Tabaracci (84) is pursued by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's Returners

Three tight ends return to the USC roster after the 2025 season, including Carson Tabaracci, Taniela Tupou, and Walter Matthews.

Tabaracci and Tupou were the main contributors in the pass game after the departures of McRee and Lyons. Tabaracci recorded three receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown, and Toupou totaled two receptions for 26 yards.

Matthews did not contribute in the pass game, but was a great piece for the Trojans on special teams. With his size at 6-6, he could also grow into a solid blocker on offense and could even earn reps to get some receptions in the pass game.

Tabaracci, Tupou, and Matthews were good depth options for coach Lincoln Riley, but with the lack of starting experience, Riley decided to bring in a few more players to add to the tight end unit.

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Key USC Trojans Additions

One of the pieces added to give depth in the tight room was Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft, who brings three years of experience to USC. In his Wisconsin career, Ashcraft tallied 22 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

While Ashcraft has not been very productive in his first three collegiate seasons, his experience in the Big Ten could prove valuable and help him earn a significant role with the Trojans.

USC also added high-level tight end recruits in five-star Mark Bowman from Mater Dei and JUCO transfer Josiah Jefferson from Southwestern Community College. Bowman and Jefferson have both been productive at their respective stops and could help provide the depth and versatility that this room desperately needs.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

What Lake McRee’s Departure Means

As McRee begins his NFL career with the Steelers, the Trojans could have the opportunity to gain more high-level recruits.

As one of the more innovative offensive minds in all of college football, Riley has famously developed great NFL players at quarterback and wide receiver who have solid NFL careers. One of the more underrated things Riley has done is what he has accomplished with the tight end position.

Riley helped to develop the current Baltimore Ravens tight end, who is one of the better tight ends in the NFL. Riley has consistently developed his tight ends to be versatile and able to line up all over offensive formations.

With that philosophy, the tight end position could be one that Riley starts to create a pipeline to the NFL with as well.

McRee is hoping to find success in the NFL, and with the versatility that he was used to in Riley’s system, there is a great chance that he could find that success and have a very productive NFL career.

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